Virginia Lacrosse Teams Place 11 on USA Lacrosse Preseason All-America Teams

USA Lacrosse Magazine announced its 2023 Division I Preseason All-Americans for both the upcoming men's and women's lacrosse seasons this week and a total of 11 UVA student-athletes were named preseason All-Americans.

The Virginia men's lacrosse team led the entire country with nine players selected as USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Men's Preseason All-Americans. Connor Shellenberger was one of three attackmen named to the First Team and was also tabbed the Preseason Attackman of the Year, while Cole Kastner was selected as a Second-Team defenseman. Additionally, attackmen Payton Cormier and Griffin Schutz, midfielders Jeff Conner and Thomas McConvey, short-stick defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade, faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, and defenseman Cade Saustad were all honorable mentions.

Virginia was also voted the preseason No. 1 team in the nation in USA Lacrosse Magazine's Preseason Top 20 poll. The 2023 Virginia men's lacrosse season begins on Saturday, February 12th, when the Cavaliers host Michigan at Klockner Stadium.

The UVA women's lacrosse team had two players selected as USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Women's Preseason All-Americans. Junior midfielder Aubrey Williams was selected to the Third Team, while graduate attacker Ashlyn McGovern was tabbed as an honorable mention. The 2023 Virginia women's lacrosse season begins on Friday, February 10th, when the Cavaliers take on Stanford in Palo Alto, California.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN