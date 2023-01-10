Virginia Men's Lacrosse 2023 Schedule Revealed

The complete 14-game schedule for the 2023 Virginia men's lacrosse season was officially announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia will again play six regular season games against ACC opponents. UVA will play Notre Dame and Duke two times each (once at home and once on the road) and will play at North Carolina on April 7th and host Syracuse on April 22nd.

Virginia will host a total of eight regular season games at Klockner Stadium - three ACC games and five non-conference games. Virginia will host Michigan (Feb. 11), Harvard (Feb. 18), Richmond (Mar. 4), Towson (Mar. 11), and Maryland (Mar. 18). The Cavaliers and Terrapins will renew their storied rivalry, playing for the fifth time in the last five seasons, a stretch which has included three meetings in the NCAA Tournament.

UVA will play two non-conference road games at Johns Hopkins (Mar. 7) and at Lafayette (Apr. 25). Virginia is also set to face Ohio State in a neutral-site matchup at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida on February 25th.

See Virginia's complete 2023 men's lacrosse schedule below:

Date Opponent Location Saturday, February 11th Michigan Charlottesville, VA Saturday, February 18th Harvard Charlottesville, VA Saturday, February 25th Ohio State Naples, FL Saturday, March 4th Richmond Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, March 7th at Johns Hopkins Baltimore, MD Saturday, March 11th Towson Charlottesville, VA Saturday, March 18th Maryland Charlottesville, VA Saturday, March 25th at Notre Dame Notre Dame, IN Friday, March 31st Duke Charlottesville, VA Friday, April 7th at North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC Saturday, April 15th at Duke Durham, NC Saturday, April 22nd Syracuse Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, April 25th at Lafayette Easton, PA Sunday, April 30th Notre Dame Charlottesville, VA

Virginia is the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the nation according to the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20. UVA will begin the 2023 campaign on Saturday, February 11th against Michigan at Klockner Stadium.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN