Virginia Men's Lacrosse 2023 Schedule Revealed
The complete 14-game schedule for the 2023 Virginia men's lacrosse season was officially announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Virginia will again play six regular season games against ACC opponents. UVA will play Notre Dame and Duke two times each (once at home and once on the road) and will play at North Carolina on April 7th and host Syracuse on April 22nd.
Virginia will host a total of eight regular season games at Klockner Stadium - three ACC games and five non-conference games. Virginia will host Michigan (Feb. 11), Harvard (Feb. 18), Richmond (Mar. 4), Towson (Mar. 11), and Maryland (Mar. 18). The Cavaliers and Terrapins will renew their storied rivalry, playing for the fifth time in the last five seasons, a stretch which has included three meetings in the NCAA Tournament.
UVA will play two non-conference road games at Johns Hopkins (Mar. 7) and at Lafayette (Apr. 25). Virginia is also set to face Ohio State in a neutral-site matchup at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida on February 25th.
See Virginia's complete 2023 men's lacrosse schedule below:
Read More
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
Saturday, February 11th
Michigan
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, February 18th
Harvard
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, February 25th
Ohio State
Naples, FL
Saturday, March 4th
Richmond
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, March 7th
at Johns Hopkins
Baltimore, MD
Saturday, March 11th
Towson
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, March 18th
Maryland
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, March 25th
at Notre Dame
Notre Dame, IN
Friday, March 31st
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, April 7th
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Saturday, April 15th
at Duke
Durham, NC
Saturday, April 22nd
Syracuse
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, April 25th
at Lafayette
Easton, PA
Sunday, April 30th
Notre Dame
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia is the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the nation according to the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20. UVA will begin the 2023 campaign on Saturday, February 11th against Michigan at Klockner Stadium.
See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:
Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN