Skip to main content
Virginia Men's Lacrosse 2023 Schedule Revealed

Virginia Athletics

Virginia Men's Lacrosse 2023 Schedule Revealed

See the complete 14-game schedule for the 2023 UVA men's lacrosse season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The complete 14-game schedule for the 2023 Virginia men's lacrosse season was officially announced on Tuesday afternoon. 

Virginia will again play six regular season games against ACC opponents. UVA will play Notre Dame and Duke two times each (once at home and once on the road) and will play at North Carolina on April 7th and host Syracuse on April 22nd. 

Virginia will host a total of eight regular season games at Klockner Stadium - three ACC games and five non-conference games. Virginia will host Michigan (Feb. 11), Harvard (Feb. 18), Richmond (Mar. 4), Towson (Mar. 11), and Maryland (Mar. 18). The Cavaliers and Terrapins will renew their storied rivalry, playing for the fifth time in the last five seasons, a stretch which has included three meetings in the NCAA Tournament. 

UVA will play two non-conference road games at Johns Hopkins (Mar. 7) and at Lafayette (Apr. 25). Virginia is also set to face Ohio State in a neutral-site matchup at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida on February 25th. 

See Virginia's complete 2023 men's lacrosse schedule below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023 Virginia Men's Lacrosse Schedule

DateOpponentLocation

Saturday, February 11th

Michigan

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, February 18th

Harvard

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, February 25th

Ohio State

Naples, FL

Saturday, March 4th

Richmond

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, March 7th

at Johns Hopkins

Baltimore, MD

Saturday, March 11th

Towson

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, March 18th

Maryland

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, March 25th

at Notre Dame

Notre Dame, IN

Friday, March 31st

Duke

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, April 7th

at North Carolina

Chapel Hill, NC

Saturday, April 15th

at Duke

Durham, NC

Saturday, April 22nd

Syracuse

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, April 25th

at Lafayette

Easton, PA

Sunday, April 30th

Notre Dame

Charlottesville, VA

Virginia is the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the nation according to the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I Men's Preseason Top 20. UVA will begin the 2023 campaign on Saturday, February 11th against Michigan at Klockner Stadium. 

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Kihei Clark holds the ball with Leaky Black guarding him during the Virginia men's basketball game against North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Defeats North Carolina 65-58 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean subs into the game as head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton looks on during the Virginia women's basketball game at Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball: Mir McLean Out for Season With Knee Injury

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Scott Stadium.
Football

Former Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Announces Transfer Destination

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) controls the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Kihei Clark and Ben Vander Plas exchange a high five after the Virginia men's basketball team defeated the Syracuse Orange at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Ranked No. 13 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

By Matt Newton
A general view of John Paul Jones Arena during the Virginia men's basketball game against Houston on December 17th, 2022.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers offensive line gets set before a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Football

Two Virginia Offensive Linemen Transfer to ACC Schools

By Matt Newton
Mir McLean dribbles the ball during the Virginia women's basketball game at NC State.
All Sports

Virginia Loses Mir McLean, Falls at No. 10 NC State 87-62

By Kathleen Boyce