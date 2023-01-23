Skip to main content

Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Inside Lacrosse Media Poll

The Cavaliers earned 14 of 26 first-place votes to start the 2023 season as the No. 1-ranked team in college lacrosse
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia will start the 2023 season as the No. 1-ranked team in college lacrosse. Inside Lacrosse unveiled its Men's Lacrosse Division I Preseason Media Poll on Monday and Virginia was voted No. 1 with 506 total points and 14 of a possible 26 first-place votes.

Defending champion Maryland was No. 2 with eight first-place votes, followed by No. 3 Georgetown with one first-place vote. Cornell is ranked No. 4 and Notre Dame is No. 5 to round out the top five. The Fighting Irish also received the remaining three first-place votes. 

Four of the five ACC teams are ranked in the preseason poll, as No. 1 Virginia is joined by No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 8 Duke, and No. 19 North Carolina. Syracuse is listed as the top team in the "receiving votes" category outside of the top 20. Virginia was the only team from the ACC to make the 2022 NCAA Tournament after all five ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and three ACC teams made the Final Four that year. 

Virginia has a total of nine games against ranked opponents on its 14-game regular season schedule: No. 13 Harvard, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 20 Richmond, No. 2 Maryland, No. 19 North Carolina, and two games each against No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 8 Duke. 

See the full preseason poll below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Inside Lacrosse Preseason Men's Division I Media Poll 

  1. Virginia (14)
  2. Maryland (8)
  3. Georgetown (1)
  4. Cornell
  5. Notre Dame (3)
  6. Princeton
  7. Yale
  8. Duke
  9. Rutgers
  10. Penn
  11. Ohio State
  12. Delaware
  13. Harvard
  14. Boston U
  15. Saint Joseph's
  16. Brown
  17. Denver
  18. Jacksonville
  19. North Carolina
  20. Richmond

Virginia will begin the 2023 men's lacrosse season on Saturday, February 11th at 12pm when the Cavaliers host Michigan at Klockner Stadium. 

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Virginia fifth year athlete Alix Still running in the 800 meters as part of the pentathlon at the Hokie Invitational at Rector Field House in Blacksburg.
All Sports

Alix Still's Strong Pentathlon Headlines UVA's Performances at the Hokie Invitational

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers players react on the bench against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Rises to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

By Matt Newton
Virginia associate head coach and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans warming up before the Virginia football game at Georgia Tech.
Football

Virginia's Marques Hagans Hired as Penn State's Wide Receivers Coach

By Matt Newton
Alex Walsh swims the breaststroke during the Virginia swimming & diving meet against Virginia Tech at the UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center.
All Sports

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim Defeats No. 4 NC State and No. 18 UNC in Tri-Meet

By Matt Newton
Alexander Kiefer and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg celebrate after winning a point in doubles play during the Virginia men's tennis match against UNC-Wilmington at Boar's Head Sports Club.
All Sports

No. 1 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps No. 11 Baylor 4-0

By Matt Newton
McKenna Dale and Yonta Vaughn playing defense during the Virginia women's basketball game at Notre Dame.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Falls at No. 7 Notre Dame 76-54

By Matt Newton
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.
Pro Hoos

Former Wahoos Hunter & Brogdon Shine on NBA Saturday Night

By Matt Newton
Jack Keating grappling with Dazjon Casto during the Virginia wrestling match against Pittsburgh at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

Virginia Wrestling Drops ACC Opener in 25-6 Loss to Pitt

By Matt Newton