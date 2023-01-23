Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Inside Lacrosse Media Poll

Virginia will start the 2023 season as the No. 1-ranked team in college lacrosse. Inside Lacrosse unveiled its Men's Lacrosse Division I Preseason Media Poll on Monday and Virginia was voted No. 1 with 506 total points and 14 of a possible 26 first-place votes.

Defending champion Maryland was No. 2 with eight first-place votes, followed by No. 3 Georgetown with one first-place vote. Cornell is ranked No. 4 and Notre Dame is No. 5 to round out the top five. The Fighting Irish also received the remaining three first-place votes.

Four of the five ACC teams are ranked in the preseason poll, as No. 1 Virginia is joined by No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 8 Duke, and No. 19 North Carolina. Syracuse is listed as the top team in the "receiving votes" category outside of the top 20. Virginia was the only team from the ACC to make the 2022 NCAA Tournament after all five ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and three ACC teams made the Final Four that year.

Virginia has a total of nine games against ranked opponents on its 14-game regular season schedule: No. 13 Harvard, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 20 Richmond, No. 2 Maryland, No. 19 North Carolina, and two games each against No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 8 Duke.

See the full preseason poll below:

Inside Lacrosse Preseason Men's Division I Media Poll

Virginia (14) Maryland (8) Georgetown (1) Cornell Notre Dame (3) Princeton Yale Duke Rutgers Penn Ohio State Delaware Harvard Boston U Saint Joseph's Brown Denver Jacksonville North Carolina Richmond

Virginia will begin the 2023 men's lacrosse season on Saturday, February 11th at 12pm when the Cavaliers host Michigan at Klockner Stadium.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN