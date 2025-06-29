Week 5 Hoos in the PLL Roundup: Thomas McConvey Continues to Score
The comeback season for Thomas McConvey continued in week five of the Premier Lacrosse League season in San Diego, California, as the Toronto, Ontario native posted two goals, bringing his season goals tally to ten. In addition to McConvey, three other Hoos recorded goals, and Cole Kastner made his pro debut.
To begin the weekend, the California Redwoods hosted the Denver Outlaws for the first game of their homecoming weekend. For the Redwoods, Cole Kastner made his PLL debut alongside former Cavalier teammates Jared Conners and Charlie Bertrand. During the game, Kastner recorded two caused turnovers and one groundball, quickly shaking off the rust of a year playing basketball and showing he can hang in the pros.
As for his teammates, Conners registered one caused turnover and four ground balls, while Bertrand failed to find nylon in the Redwoods 18-12 loss to the Outlaws. A game that looks like a blowout on the final stat sheet was an 11-10 game headed into the fourth quarter before Denver ignited a 7-2 run to close the game.
Closing out Friday, Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson suited up for the New York Atlas as they faced off against the Utah Archers, who were missing Matt Moore this week due to injury.
Dickson opened up the scoring for the Atlas after a beautiful shovel pass from rookie Matt Traynor. In the second quarter, Shellenberger netted his first of the day before recording a goal and assist in the third quarter to make it an 8-8 game headed into the fourth quarter. To close the game, Traynor found nylon before finding Dickson again, who sealed a 10-8 victory for the Atlas.
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Waterdogs, with Ben Wayer and McConvey, squared off against Redwoods, their second game of the weekend. McConvey scored two goals, both assisted by Michael Sowers, as the two have connected six times this season. As for Wayer, he recorded his second goal of the season, along with an assist on the offensive side, while adding three groundballs.
For the Redwoods, Kastner and Bertrand were dropped to the reserve roster, allowing for fresh legs to hopefully propel the home team to a victory. As for Conners, he registered one caused turnover and three groundballs in the Redwoods 12-9 loss to the Waterdogs.
Headed into the All-Star break, Shellenberger is fifth in the PLL in points with nine goals and nine assists, while McConvey is tied for sixth in the league for goals with ten. Dickson is 15th in the PLL in groundballs with 14.
As for team standings, the New York Atlas lead the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 record, while the Philadelphia Waterdogs also have a 3-2 record but sit third due to score differential. In the Western Conference, the Archers and Redwoods sit with 2-3 records.
The PLL regular season returns to action on July 11th in Chicago, Illinois, after the PLL's All-Star Weekend on July 4th and 5th in Kansas City, Missouri. The official All-Star game is Saturday, July 5th at 1 pm.