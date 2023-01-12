Anthony Gill Tallies New Career-High, Former Hoos Shine Across the NBA

It's been nearly a month since Anthony Gill had his last chance to play extended minutes in an NBA game. On Wednesday night, Gill finally got another opportunity and made the most of it, scoring a career-high 18 points to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 in D.C.

Gill played a season-high 23 minutes and was a force in the paint, knocking down 7/11 field goal attempts to surpass his previous career-high of 15 points recorded back in February of 2022. Coming into Wednesday night's game, Gill had scored just 21 total points since the beginning of December, as the former Virginia basketball star was confined to mostly garbage-time minutes for the past several weeks. Washington's decision to give Gill extended playing time against the Bulls certainly paid off, as he recorded a new career-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds and one assist and helped the Wizards snap a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Gill wasn't the only former Wahoo who showed out on Wednesday, as Virginia had four former players score 15 or more points in Wednesday night's NBA action. According to the top UVA stats expert on Twitter Danny Neckel, no other college basketball program had more than two former players score at least 15 points on Wednesday night.

Three former Cavaliers shared the floor together at TD Garden on Wednesday, as Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and the Boston Celtics hosted Trey Murphy's New Orleans Pelicans. It was a quiet night for Hauser, who had zero points and two rebounds in just eight minutes played, but Malcolm Brogdon had an excellent performance off the bench, registering 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists to help lead the Celtics to a 125-114 win. On the other side, Trey Murphy III tallied six rebounds and 15 points on 7/11 shooting, including a pair of flashy dunks, continuing his campaign to be a participant in this year's dunk contest.

Finally, De'Andre Hunter's Atlanta Hawks fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 114-105, but Hunter had 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the losing effort.

The pipeline of Tony Bennett products to the NBA through the Virginia men's basketball program grows stronger and stronger.

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN