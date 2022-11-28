Skip to main content
Bryce Perkins Throws First NFL Touchdown in First-Career Start

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Perkins Throws First NFL Touchdown in First-Career Start

Former UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins made his first-career NFL start on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins made his first-career NFL start on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The odds were stacked against Perkins in his first start, as he tried to lead the Rams against one of the best teams in the NFL while missing several starters on offense, including LA's top two wide receivers - Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II - and two starting offensive linemen in addition to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose injury pressed Perkins into service. The outcome was less than ideal, but expected, as the Rams fell to the Chiefs 26-10. 

The Rams tried unsuccessfully to establish the run game and Perkins had little time to pass before facing pressure in the pocket, as he was sacked three times. Perkins completed 13 of his 23 passing attempts for 100 yards and threw two interceptions, but he still managed to throw his first-career touchdown pass, finding Van Jefferson on a seven-yard slant to cap an impressive 14-play, 75-yard drive at the start of the fourth quarter. 

Watch Perkins throw his first-career NFL touchdown pass in the video below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was far from a perfect game in his first NFL start, but Bryce Perkins made some nice plays and showed some dynamic flashes with his legs, running nine times for 44 yards. 

It's uncertain if Los Angeles will start him again moving forward, but with the the defending Super Bowl Champs likely to miss the playoffs at 3-8 on the season, the Rams might be inclined to give Perkins some more opportunities in the final six weeks of the season. 

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Mir McLean shoots a layup during the Virginia women's basketball game against East Carolina at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Dominates the Glass, Beats East Carolina to Remain Unbeaten

By Matt Newton
2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Basketball

Previewing the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Matt Newton
General view of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the SEC championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Football

College Football Conference Championship Games Set

By Matt Newton
Alexis Theoret dribbles the ball forward during the Virginia women's soccer NCAA quarterfinal match at UCLA.
All Sports

Virginia's NCAA Run Ends With Heartbreaking Overtime Loss at UCLA

By Matt Newton
Shannon Wells coaches her team during the Virginia volleyball match against Virginia Tech at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Falls at North Carolina in Season Finale

By Matt Newton
Camryn Taylor celebrates with her teammates during the Virginia women's basketball win against Minnesota at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Basketball Wins Thriller Against Minnesota 73-70

By Kathleen Boyce
Virginia Cavaliers players celebrate on the bench in the final minutes against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Stands Alone as Last Undefeated ACC Team

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner and Kihei Clark walk off the floor during the Virginia men's basketball game against Monmouth at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Takes Care of Business in 72-45 Win Over Maryland Eastern Shore

By Matt Newton