Clutch Ty Jerome Leads Undermanned Warriors to Big Win Over Cavaliers

Playing the final game of a five-game road trip and the second half of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors decided to give Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins the night off for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With four starters sitting out, the Warriors were 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Cavs, who came into the night in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Enter Ty Jerome.

In just his second start in a Warriors' uniform, Jerome recorded a season-high 22 points and eight assists to just one turnover to go along with one rebound, one steal, and one block. He shot 9/13 from the floor and 3/4 from three-point range, including this clutch triple to put the Warriors up by seven with less than two minutes to play.

Jerome had seven points and four assists in the fourth quarter alone, scoring or assisting on 17 of Golden State's 22 points in the final period. A dish from Jerome to Kevon Looney with 41.1 seconds left sealed the victory for the Warriors, who went on to win 120-114.

Ty Jerome proved himself as a valuable contributor for the Warriors over the last month, but on Friday night, he showed that he can be a starting-caliber NBA point guard as Jerome led the undermanned Warriors to an impressive victory over one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

A few other former Wahoos had notable performances in the NBA on Friday night:

De'Andre Hunter had 20 points on 7/11 shooting, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the Atlanta Hawks' 139-124 win over the New York Knicks.

Trey Murphy III had 18 points on 7/9 shooting, six rebounds, and two assists in the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-110 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Joe Harris had nine points, including three three-pointers, as well as two rebounds and three assists in the Brooklyn Nets' 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz.

