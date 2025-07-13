Connor Shellenberger Scores Career-High Five Goals in Week 6 PLL Action
Fresh off the All-Star weekend, Virginia alums lit up the scoresheet to begin the second half of the PLL regular season. For the first time this season, every Cavalier that played found nylon at least once as the Hoos showed out in Chicago, Illinois.
To start the weekend, Xander Dickson sprinted around the goal before ripping a low-to-high, minimal-angle shot to score the first goal of the weekend. The goal sparked a 6-1 run for the Atlas to start the game, which included two goals and an assist to close the run by Connor Shellenberger, including the first of his two scores, assisted by Dickson.
To begin the second quarter, Shellenberger drew a quick double to scramble the defense before dumping the ball to Jeff Teat, who quickly found Xander Dickson on the doorstep. Minutes later, Shellenberger found himself matched up against opposing attackman Marcus Holman and took full advantage of the mismatch with a roll dodge from behind the goal, followed by a quick shot to bring his tally to three on the day.
In the second half, Shellenberger’s dominance continued with another signature roll dodge before beating a second defender and burying his fourth goal on a jumpshot.
In the fourth quarter, Teat found Shellenberger on man-up for his fifth goal of the game. Then, to close the game, Shellenberger returned the favor to Dickson from earlier, finding his college teammate on the crease, which led to a rapid-fire release from Dickson to give the Atlas a 17-11 win over the Boston Cannons, keeping New York at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Shellenberger finished the game with five goals and two assists, while Xander Dickson finished with three goals and one assist. With the weekend over, Shellenberger currently ranks 2nd in the PLL in points and 2nd in goals, placing him firmly in the MVP conversation.
Later Friday night, Ben Wayer and Thomas McConvey took the stage for the Philadelphia Waterdogs and instantly made an impact as the two combined for four points in the first quarter.
McConvey got things started by finding Jake Taylor for a score. Shortly after, McConvey came sprinting out of the box using his momentum for a hard dodge to the middle of the field before firing a strong overhand lefty shot to score. On the ensuing possession, Wayer took matters into his own hands with a powerful bouncer from two-point range to give the Waterdogs a 5-2 lead to close the first quarter. The goal was Wayer’s first two-point goal of the season.
In the second quarter, Wayer assisted faceoff specialist Alec Stathakis to cap a 9-0 Waterdogs run that started with the goal from McConvey back in the first quarter. Wayer also added a caused turnover and two groundballs on the defensive end as the Waterdogs defeated the Utah Archers 16-11.
On Saturday, Jared Conners suited up for the California Redwoods against the Carolina Chaos as the Redwoods looked to break a three-game losing streak. In need of an early spark, Conners provided the answer with a two-point goal to close the first quarter. Conners also picked up a groundball, despite the Redwoods falling to the Chaos 12-10.
The Premier Lacrosse League will return to action next week in Fairfield, Connecticut, on July 18th-19th.