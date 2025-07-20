Hoos in the PLL: Shellenberger Drops Career-High in Assists
As the regular season begins to wind down, teams have started to emerge as contenders for the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League Championship. This past weekend in Fairfield, Connecticut, multiple Cavaliers stepped up for their teams, including a career-high in assists from Connor Shellenberger and a massive defensive stat day from Ben Wayer.
To begin the weekend, the New York Atlas with Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson squared off against the California Redwoods, who featured Jared Conners and Cole Kastner.
Shortly after the opening whistle, Dickson found nylon on a feed from Jeff Teat. In the second quarter, Dickson scored in transition before scoring on an assist from Shellenberger on a power play to give himself a first-half hat trick.
In the second half, Shellenberger, after only having one assist to his name in the first, made his presence known as he assisted every Atlas goal in the second half to give him a total of seven assists on the night, a career high. The tally was also tied for the second-most all-time in a single game. Of those second-half assists, one was to Dickson, giving him four goals on the night as the Atlas cruised to a 16-12 victory over the Redwoods.
Shellenberger finished with seven assists, and he’s now tied for first in the league in total points. Dickson, who finished with four goals on eight shots, is tied for second in the league in goals.
On the other side, Cole Kastner finished with one caused turnover and one groundball, while Jared Conners scooped up three groundballs.
After that, a duo of Hoos in Ben Wayer and Thomas McConvey took the field on Saturday night for the Philadelphia Waterdogs, who faced off against the Maryland Whipsnakes. Beginning with McConvey, he found nylon early after a pass from Jack Hannah that gave McConvey plenty of space to step in and let his shot fly with full velocity towards goal to give the Waterdogs an early 5-0 lead.
The goal gives McConvey 12 on the season as he has established himself as a mainstay in the Waterdogs offense.
On the defensive end, Ben Wayer dislodged former rookie of the year TJ Malone’s stick from his hands, sending it into the air for what is commonly known as a “yardsale” in the lacrosse community. Wayer went on to finish with two caused turnovers and three groundballs.
Despite the efforts of the two of them, the Waterdogs ultimately fell to the Whipsnakes 10-7.
In other PLL news relating to former Cavaliers, Dox Aitken was activated this past week off the holdout list after his football season with the Ohio Valley Ironmen was cut short because they won their first three games by a combined scoring margin of 182-0, resulting in other teams forfeiting upcoming contests.
The return of Aitken is massive for the New York Atlas as he can be a massive asset in their midfield as they look to claim their first PLL title. Aitken practiced with the Atlas this past weekend, but did not suit up on gameday as he adjusts from football back to lacrosse.
The PLL returns to action next weekend in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 25th, and Saturday, July 26th.