Hoos in the PLL: Shellenberger Leads League in Points Through Week 9
The Premier Lacrosse League stopped in Denver, Colorado, this weekend for week nine of the PLL regular season, which saw Connor Shellenberger pump in another MVP-caliber performance. Other Hoos, including Xander Dickson, found nylon while Jared Conners and Cole Kastner secured a massive win to help their squad in the playoff race.
Ben Wayer, Thomas McConvey, and Adam Ghitleman were the first Hoos to play this weekend as the Philadelphia Waterdogs faced off against the Boston Cannons. Ghitelman, who serves as the backup goalie on the Boston Cannons, made his season debut due to starting goalie Colin Kirst picking up a penalty minutes into the game. In his limited game action, Ghitelman held down the fort and even helped a teammate box out for a groundball. Ghitelman has played professional lacrosse since 2011 and is a three-time All-Star.
On the other side, Thomas McConvey assisted teammate CJ Kirst as a part of a 4-0 fourth-quarter run, but the effort was not enough as the Waterdogs fell 13-10 to the Cannons. For Wayer, he posted four ground balls. So far this season, Wayer has six caused turnovers, six points (two one-point goals, one two-point goal, and two assists), and 26 ground balls.
On Saturday, Connor Shellenberger, Xander Dickson, and Dox Aitken took the field for the New York Atlas, who squared off against the hometown Denver Outlaws. In the second quarter, Shellenberger, off a pick, found an opening and let it fly on the run to give the Atlas a 6-4 lead before Dickson found nylon on man-up less than a minute later.
In the third quarter, Shellenberger again scored unassisted before feeding teammate Reed Bowering in the fourth quarter to reestablish the lead for the Atlas. After an Outlaws two-point goal that gave them a 12-11 lead, it seemed over for the Atlas, but Shellenberger had other plans. With time ticking down, Shellenberger beat his defender and fired a shot with his left hand to send the game to overtime, showing that he can step up when his team needs him most.
Shellenberger nearly assisted the game-winning goal in overtime, but Denver goalie Logan McNaney made a terrific point-blank save on Bowering. Then, on the other end, Jared Bernhardt scored to secure the win for the Outlaws. In the loss, Shellenberger finished with three goals and one assist, while Dickson added one goal, and Aitken, who is still adjusting back from football to lacrosse, picked up one groundball.
To close the weekend, the California Redwoods, with Jared Conners and Cole Kastner, played the Maryland Whipsnakes. Up to the challenge, the Redwoods notched a 14-13 win over the Whipsnakes, which saw Kastner record a team-high two caused turnovers along with two groundballs, while Conners registered four groundballs.
Headed into the final week of the regular season, Connor Shellenberger leads the league in points with 39 (19 goals and 20 assists), ahead of Michael Sowers, who is one point shy of him. The two will face off for their respective teams next week in Boston on Saturday, August 9th, at 1 pm.