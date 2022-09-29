Skip to main content
Malcolm Brogdon to Receive Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect

Clay Cook

Malcolm Brogdon to Receive Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect

The Ali Center is recognizing Malcolm Brogdon for his work in facilitating access to clean water and quality education around the world
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Virginia men's basketball star Malcolm Brogdon has been named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect, the Ali Center announced on Monday. 

"2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcom Brogdon, 29 (United States) will be recognized for his work in Tanzania and around the world with the Respect Award," the Ali Center said in a press release. "Brogdon helps lead the Brogdon Family Foundation, which works toward access to clean water and quality education for all people."

The Brogdon Family Foundation, in conjunction with Chris Long's Waterboys organization and Brogdon's Hoops4Humanity project, strives to create access to clean water and education opportunities around the world. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Malcolm Brogdon will be presented with the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect alongside several other recipients, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, at the ninth annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Saturday, November 5th at the Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Click here for more information.

Virginia Cavaliers tight end Grant Misch runs with the ball after making a reception against Old Dominion.
Football

Amid Virginia's Passing Struggles, Grant Misch Says "I still believe in Brennan"

By Matt Newton
Tony Bennett the Athletic
Basketball

Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs with the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in 2021.
Football

Five Storylines to Follow for Virginia-Duke

By Matt Newton
UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski discusses the Virginia defense and previews the game against Duke.
Football

WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defensive backs Jonas Sanker and Jaylon Baker celebrate after forcing a turnover against the Syracuse Orange.
Football

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

By Matt Newton
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings previews the game against Duke.
Football

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

By Matt Newton
Noa Boterman celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal for the Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Four-star Kon Knueppel picks up an offer from Virginia basketball.
Basketball

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

By Matt Newton