Malcolm Brogdon to Receive Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect

Former Virginia men's basketball star Malcolm Brogdon has been named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect, the Ali Center announced on Monday.

"2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcom Brogdon, 29 (United States) will be recognized for his work in Tanzania and around the world with the Respect Award," the Ali Center said in a press release. "Brogdon helps lead the Brogdon Family Foundation, which works toward access to clean water and quality education for all people."

The Brogdon Family Foundation, in conjunction with Chris Long's Waterboys organization and Brogdon's Hoops4Humanity project, strives to create access to clean water and education opportunities around the world.

Malcolm Brogdon will be presented with the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect alongside several other recipients, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, at the ninth annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Saturday, November 5th at the Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

