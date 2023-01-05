Ronde Barber a Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist for Third-Straight Year

For the third-straight year, former Virginia Cavaliers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

15 finalists were announced in the Modern-Era Player category of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 on Wednesday night and Barber was listed as a finalist for the third-consecutive year. This is the sixth year Barber has been eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame and Barber has been a semifinalist in each of the last five years.

Ronde Barber and his twin brother, Tiki Barber, both enjoyed decorated football careers at the University of Virginia. Ronde Barber was the ACC Freshman of the Year in 1994, a three-time First-Team All-ACC selection, and had his No. 19 jersey retired by UVA.

Barber was selected with the 66th overall pick in the 3rd round of the 1997 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay, where he spent the entirety of his 16-year NFL career. With 47 interceptions and 28 sacks, Barber remains the only player in NFL history to have at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks in his career. Barber started every game for the Buccaneers from 2000 to 2012 and his 215-consecutive starts are still an NFL record for a defensive back. Barber recorded 14 total touchdowns, including eight pick-sixes, four fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, and two touchdowns off of deflected punts. His 47 interceptions and 14 defensive touchdowns are Tampa Bay franchise records and his 1,428 career tackles are third-most in Buccaneers history.

Barber was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was a three-time First-Team All-Pro. Ronde Barber became a Super Bowl champion when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take down the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Hall of Fame's Selection Committee will meet virtually prior to Super Bowl LVII to discuss this year's slate of finalists. The Selection Committee may select up to five players for the Class of 2023 and a candidate must receive a minimum 80% positive vote in order to be elected to the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Here's the complete list of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023:

Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Raven

Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dwight Freeney, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Albert Lewis, Cornerback – 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-98 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

Darrelle Revis, Cornerback – 2007-2012 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 New York Jets, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Thomas, Offensive Tackle – 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Darren Woodson, Safety – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced on February 9th as part of the NFL Honors broadcast in Phoenix on the NFL Network.

