Thomas McConvey Delivers Breakthrough Performance in Waterdogs Win
The Premier Lacrosse League has not always been a place of dominance for Virginia alum Thomas McConvey. Now, in his third season, a page may have turned for the Toronto, Ontario native.
After a dominant final collegiate season at Virginia, which saw him net 28 goals while adding 24 assists and earning USILA Midfielder of the Year, McConvey was drafted 8th overall in the 2023 PLL College Draft. McConvey was the second midfielder drafted, a testament to his skill as he was expected to make an instant impact for his squad that now resides in Philadelphia.
Responding to the hype, McConvey found nylon while adding an assist in his first pro game, showing his upside as a crafty midfielder. A week later, McConvey scored two goals on two shots against the Whipsnakes before adding two points against the Archers two weeks later.
Then, McConvey, against the Cannons, picked up a hamstring injury in the first half and was seen walking around on crutches.
After that, he remained on the injury report for a couple of weeks before returning to the lineup in the Waterdogs quarterfinal game against the Whipsnakes.
In his return to action, McConvey struggled to make an impact, logging two shots on six touches for zero points. In response to Jake Carraway returning to action the following week, McConvey dropped to the reserves for the remainder of the season.
In 2024, McConvey returned to play, appearing in Philadelphia's first two games of the season, but failed to record a single point for his squad, seeing himself dropped from the lineup for the remainder of the season.
Despite the struggles on the field, McConvey dominated in the National Lacrosse League (Box Lacrosse) that winter, as he finished 25th in the league with 76 points and recorded 31 goals and 45 assists for the Rochester Knighthawks.
After that, McConvey returned to the PLL this summer despite his past struggles. In training camp, McConvey impressed, earning a spot on the Waterdogs' first game-day roster against the Maryland Whipsnakes.
Seizing the moment, McConvey delivered the best performance of his PLL career.
In the first quarter, McConvey saw an open lane and cut towards goal before Kieran McArdle found the Canadian for his first goal of the game. In the third quarter, McConvey found more open space, catching a feed from Michael Sowers and then burying his shot.
Three minutes later, McArdle fed McConvey again, who buried his third goal of the game as he contributed two goals to a five-goal Philadelphia run that propelled the Waterdogs to a 16-12 win over the Whipsnakes.
"He's showing why he's out here," said Waterdogs Head Coach Bill Tierney regarding McConvey's performance.
With momentum back on his side, McConvey and the Waterdogs head into their homecoming weekend at Villanova Stadium. During their homecoming, the Waterdogs will play a doubleheader as they face the Boston Cannons (2-0) on Friday, June 13th at 6 PM before squaring off against the Denver Outlaws (0-2) on Saturday, June 14th at 7 PM. Both games can be streamed on ESPN +.