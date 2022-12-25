Skip to main content

Three Former Wahoos Playing on NBA Christmas Day 2022

UVA fans can watch Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and Ty Jerome play in the NBA on Christmas Day
The Virginia men's basketball team is on a week-long break for the holiday, but UVA basketball fans can still watch a few former Wahoos play in the NBA's Christmas Day games. 

Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and the Boston Celtics host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals, a series that went seven games. The Celtics and Bucks will clash at TD Garden on Sunday at 5pm. 

ESPN ranked the top 25 players appearing in the five NBA Christmas games and Malcolm Brogdon came in at No. 23. "Seen as the missing player Boston lacked off the bench in last year's run to the NBA Finals, Brogdon has been everything the Celtics could've hoped for, and then some, as he's established himself as a leading contender for this season's Sixth Man of the Year award," wrote ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

At 8pm, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. In the absence of Stephen Curry, who continues to be out with a shoulder injury, former Virginia point guard Ty Jerome has had his playing time increase significantly. He comes into this game having scored in double figures in each of the last two games, including a 14-point, seven-assist performance at Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

See the full NBA on Christmas Day 2022 Schedule below:

12pm ET: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, ABC/ESPN
2:30pm ET: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, ABC/ESPN
5pm ET: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, ABC/ESPN
8pm ET: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, ABC/ESPN
10:30pm ET: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, ABC/ESPN

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to steal the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
