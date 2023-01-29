Trey Murphy III Receives Invite to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Virginia men's basketball program will have a representative in the NBA Dunk Contest. New Orleans Pelicans forward and former UVA basketball star Trey Murphy III has reportedly been invited to compete in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, as first reported by ESPN's Andrew Lopez on Saturday night.

The NBA Dunk Contest will take place during All-Star Weekend as one of the events of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night on February 18th. NBA All-Star Saturday Night is set to begin at 8pm Eastern on the 18th at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah and the dunk contest will be the final event of the night, following the Skills Challenge and the Three-Point Contest.

Trey Murphy III will reportedly be joined by Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets), Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers), and Mac McClung (G League) as participants in the NBA Dunk Contest.

Murphy has been putting on a show all season long with an array of flashy in-game dunks. See some of his best dunks in the video below, courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Trey Murphy III will become the first former Wahoo to participate in the dunk contest since Ralph Sampson in 1984.

