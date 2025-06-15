Virginia Alums Light Up the Stat Sheet in PLL Week 3 Action
The Cavaliers were out in Philadelphia this past weekend, as four Hoos scored hat-tricks at the Philadelphia Waterdogs homecoming weekend during week three of the Premier Lacrosse League season. Off the field, multiple Virginia lacrosse alums were in the crowd supporting their former teammates, who lit up the stat sheet in the City of Brotherly Love.
To kick off the weekend, Thomas McConvey, fresh off of a three-goal outing in the season opener, continued his great form as he buried four goals in the Waterdogs' 14-11 win over the Boston Cannons on Friday night.
Three of the goals came in the first half, which included a low-angle quick stick to beat the shot clock and a sweep down the left alley that saw him bounce his shot into the bottom right corner. Ben Wayer, also on Philadelphia, recorded three groundballs in his second-ever PLL game as the two were cheered on by a multitude of their former teammates.
To close out the night, the Utah Archers, with Matt Moore, faced off against the California Redwoods, who have a trio of Hoos in Jared Conners, Chris Merle, and Charlie Bertrand. Moore kicked off the scoring with back-to-back goals to ignite a 5-0 Archers run to start the game. To begin the second half, Moore cranked an underhand rip to cap his night as he helped the Archers to a 12-11 win over the Redwoods.
On the other side, Bertrand recorded a goal and an assist in the fourth quarter, but his effort to help lead a Redwoods comeback fell short. Defensively, Conners recorded two groundballs, and one caused turnover, while Merle left the game early with a non-contact lower-body injury. After the game, Redwoods Head Coach Anthony Kelly said Merle is unlikely to return in 2025.
On Saturday, Connor Shellenberger and Xander Dickson took the field for the New York Atlas and did not disappoint. To start the game, Shellenberger found Dickson for a score on a fast break. A few minutes later, Shellenberger assisted Tyler Carpenter before scoring his first goal of the contest with a 98 MPH shot to give the Atlas an early 5-0 lead to close the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Shellenbeger assisted Dickson, who went behind the back before finding nylon again to cap a first-half hat trick. In the second half, Shellenberger added two more goals while finding Dickson for his fourth of the day, although the effort was not enough as the Atlas fell 16-12 to the Maryland Whipsnakes. To tally the stats, Shellenberger finished with three goals and four assists, while Dickson finished with four goals, three of those assisted by Shellenberger.
To close the weekend, McConvey and Wayer returned to action in the Waterdogs' second game of the weekend against the Denver Outlaws. Continuing his form, McConvey scored the game's second goal, bringing his tally to eight on the season. On the defensive end, Wayer added a groundball, but the efforts of the two were not enough as the Waterdogs fell to the Outlaws 9-7.
The PLL will return to action next weekend in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, June 21st.