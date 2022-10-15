Skip to main content

Warriors Sign Ty Jerome to Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors finalized their roster on Saturday and Jerome made the cut on a two-way deal
The Golden State Warriors finalized their roster for the 2022-2023 NBA season on Saturday and former Wahoo Ty Jerome made the cut. The Warriors converted Ty Jerome and and Anthony Lamb to two-way contracts and waived Pat Spencer and Jerome Robinson. 

Jerome averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 assists in two preseason games for the defending NBA Finals champions, who had signed him to a training camp deal on October 4th. Entering his fourth year in the NBA, Jerome has career averages of 7.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game in 112 total appearance playing for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Being on a two-way deal means that Jerome will split time between playing for Golden State in the NBA and the franchise's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Ty Jerome is the second former UVA men's basketball player who will enter the upcoming NBA season on a two-way deal, joining Braxton Key, who is on a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons. 

Additionally, there are six former Wahoos who currently have standard NBA contracts:
Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics)
Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics)
Anthony Gill (Washington Wizards)
Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)
De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)
Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)

Jay Huff (Lakers) and Mamadi Diakite (Cavaliers) had training camp deals with their respective organizations and are still waiting to learn if they have earned roster spots. 

