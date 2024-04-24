Virginia Baseball Powers Past Liberty 14-4 in Seven Innings

𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰!



His first home of the season puts us back in front!



📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ii7PxdBDS8