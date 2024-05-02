Report: Virginia Basketball Hosting Florida State Guard Transfer Jalen Warley
Virginia's search for its first transfer addition of the offseason continues. In the wake of swinging and missing at their first several transfer portal targets, the Cavaliers have zeroed in on a few new prospects in the portal. One of those targets has apparently made his way to Charlottesville for an official visit, as Florida State guard transfer Jalen Warley is currently on an official visit at Virginia, as reported by Houston Wilson of Cavs Corner on Thursday afternoon.
A 6'7" junior guard from Philadelphia, Warley just finished a junior season that saw him start 32 of 33 games for FSU and average a career-high 7.5 points per game to go along with 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Though he shot a respectable 32.3% from three in 2022-2023, Warley barely took any three-pointers this season and converted them at just a 14.3% clip. Warley played in 96 games over the last three seasons at Florida State, including 58 starts.
A four-star prospect and McDonald All-American nominee coming out of the class of 2021 at Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Warley had offers from nearly 20 programs and ultimately chose Florida State over the likes of Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Memphis, and Virginia. Tony Bennett and company reestablished contact with Warley after he entered the transfer portal and the recruitment has progressed to the point that he is now visiting the Cavaliers.
Virginia currently has four open scholarships for the 2024-2025 season and though power forward remains the most important position of need, the Cavaliers are dead set on reinforcing their overall roster by reeling in multiple transfers. With a 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio last season, Warley could be a possible solution for Virginia's point guard void left by Reece Beekman, though he could also play out on the wing given his size at 6'7". The Cavaliers are still hoping to get a commitment from 2024 four-star point guard Trent Perry, who visited last month, and their recruitment of Warley shouldn't necessarily interfere with their chances with Perry as Warley has just one year of eligibility remaining.
Read more: Still Empty-Handed, Where Does Virginia Go Next in the Transfer Portal?
In an effort to address its needs in the front court, Virginia has another official visit scheduled with San Diego State transfer forward Elijah Saunders, who seems to have a busy week of travel ahead of him. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Saunders is set to visit Washington on Friday and Saturday, Virginia on Sunday and Monday, and Clemson on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
A 6'8", 225-pound forward from Phoenix, Saunders played in 37 games and made 21 starts last season for the Aztecs, averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and shooting 32.2% from three. Saunders has two years of eligibility remaining.
Hooz Got Next reported earlier this week that Virginia is expecting to get a visit from Campbell guard transfer Anthony Dell'Orso. The 2022-2023 Big South Freshman of the Year and an All-CAA Second-Team selection this past season, Dell'Orso would provide a big-time offensive boost to a Virginia team with significant needs in the scoring department. Dell'Orso, a 6'6" guard with two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game and shot 38.0% from three on 4.0 attempts per game in 2023-2024.
No details have been released as to when Dell'Orso will be visiting Virginia, but he would certainly be a huge get for the Cavaliers, who remain the only ACC program who has yet to land a transfer commitment this offseason.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News and Content
Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker
Still Empty-Handed, Where Does Virginia Go Next in the Transfer Portal?
Virginia's Updated Scholarship Picture With Dante Harris Transferring Out
Virginia to Host Four-Star Point Guard Trent Perry for Official Visit
Virginia Guard Reece Beekman Declares for 2024 NBA Draft
Could Trent Perry be the Solution to Virginia's Point Guard Problem?