Virginia's Updated Scholarship Picture With Dante Harris Transferring Out

Matt Newton

Dante Harris handles the ball during the Virginia men's basketball game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Dante Harris became Virginia's second transfer portal entry of the offseason, joining Leon Bond III in the portal on Friday evening. A year and a half after coming to UVA from Georgetown as a mid-year transfer, Harris is back in the portal and looking for a new home.

It's undoubtedly the right move for both Harris and Virginia, as it was clear enough from this past season that the fit was not right. Harris can now get a fresh start at a new program with two years of eligibility remaining, while Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers clear the deck for another point guard to join the roster.

From a scholarship standpoint, Virginia now has four open scholarships for the 2024-2025 season and will undoubtedly be using at least one of them on a point guard. Here's a breakdown of UVA's offseason personnel changes, scholarship chart, and projected roster for next season.

Departures:
1 Dante Harris (RS Jr.) - transfer portal
2 Reece Beekman (Sr.) - NBA Draft
22 Jordan Minor (Gr.) - exhausted eligibility
34 Jake Groves (Gr.) - exhausted eligibility
35 Leon Bond III (RS Fr.) - transfer portal

Expected returners:
0 Blake Buchanan (So.)
4 Andrew Rohde (Jr.)
10 Taine Murray (Sr.)
11 Isaac McKneely (Jr.)
12 Elijah Gertrude (So.)
21 Anthony Robinson (RS Fr.)
30 Christian Bliss (RS Fr.)

Current additions:
G Ishan Sharma (incoming freshman)
F Jacob Cofie (incoming freshman)

Here's Virginia's current scholarship roster for the 2024-2025 season sorted by position and including details on each player's eligibility remaining:
PG: Christian Bliss (4 years)
SG: Isaac McKneely (2 years), Elijah Gertrude (3 years), Ishan Sharma (4 years)
SF: Andrew Rohde (2 years), Taine Murray (1 year)
PF: Jacob Cofie (4 years)
C: Blake Buchanan (3 years), Anthony Robinson (4 years)

Scholarship spots used: 9/13
Open scholarship spots: 4

While those open scholarship spots can of course be used on incoming transfers, Virginia is hoping that one of those scholarships will be used on a high school recruit who is currently on Grounds. 2024 four-star point guard and McDonald's All-American Trent Perry is taking an official visit to Virginia this weekend and the Cavaliers are pulling out all the stops to reel in the former USC commit.

Read more on Trent Perry here: Virginia to Host Four-Star Point Guard Trent Perry for Official Visit

See a running list of players Virginia has contacted in the transfer portal here: Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker

