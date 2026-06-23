Virginia Cavaliers eligible to hear their names called in the 2026 NBA Draft

Round one of the 2026 NBA Draft officially starts tonight at 8:00 p.m., followed by round two on Wednesday night at the same time. Though there hasn't been much NBA Draft talk surrounding Virginia basketball players leading up to the draft, there are five Cavaliers who could potentially hear their names called over the next two days.

PF/C Ugonna Onyenso

Onyenso has been the main Cavalier talked about when it comes to the 2026 NBA Draft, and for a good reason. He has NBA size (6'11", 245 lbs.) and is a top-notch rebounder and shot-blocker, which resulted in him being one of the most dominant big men in the ACC when on the court last season.

He ranked No.1 in the ACC and No.2 in the NCAA with 105 blocks in 2025/2026, and he was a member of the ACC's All-Defensive team last season as well.

SG Malik Thomas

Heading into the 2025 season, Thomas was projected to be UVA's top NBA Draft prospect, but that hype cooled off during the year. He came to Virginia after averaging close to 20 PPG for San Francisco in 2024, but he was more of a volume scorer.

Though he still had a good season for the Cavaliers and was a member of the ACC's All-Tournament team this year, he's not getting as much hype as he probably should be.

SG Jacari White

Jacari White was an excellent shooter for UVA in 2025, and he provided the team with a fairly consistent stream of three-point shots throughout the year. Very few guards could catch-and-shoot the ball like White could for Virginia, and an NBA team might take a chance on him as a situational threat from three-point territory.

PF Devin Tillis

Tillis is undersized at 6'7", 240 lbs., but he gives excellent effort when on the floor on both sides of the ball. Though he didn't really show it at UVA, he's displayed the ability to be a stretch-four in the past.

He shot almost 40% from deep at UC-Irvine before coming to Virginia in 2025, and he also made 60% of his two-point shots. Tillis also made quite a few nice passes from the paint for the Cavaliers, showing off his IQ and touch on the interior.

PG Dallin Hall

Hall wasn't really an exciting player at point guard for UVA, but he was key to their overall success in 2025/2026. He did a little bit of everything throughout his collegiate career at both BYU and Virginia, averaging 7.3 PPG, 4.3 APG, 2.8 RPG, and 0.8 SPG over 97 career starts and 136 total games played.

He has very good court vision and leadership skills, which allowed him to be one of the Cavaliers' main offensive facilitators last season. Though he's not as good on defense as Indiana Pacers G T.J. McConnell, he has that type of skillset on offense.