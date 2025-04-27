Virginia Football Lands Three Transfer Commitments on Busy Saturday
Saturday was a big-time recruiting day for the Virginia football program, as Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers landed commitments from three transfers in one day. Arkansas State offensive lineman Makilan Thomas, Syracuse offensive lineman David Wohlabaugh Jr., and Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee each announced their commitments to UVA on Saturday.
Makilan Thomas comes to Virginia after playing in 38 games over the last four seasons at Arkansas State. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Thomas has been a regular starter for each of the last three seasons, primarily at right tackle. The 6'3", 300-pound offensive tackle earned an All-Sun Belt Second Team selection in 2023 after starting all 12 games at right tackle and allowing just one sack and 21 total pressure in 836 snaps. His 81.2 pass-blocking rating on Pro Football Focus that season led all tackles in the Sun Belt and ranked 25th in the country.
The following season, Thomas missed the first four games of the year with an injury, but then started the final nine games of the season, allowing just three sacks all year and ranking third on the team in pass blocking grade. Thomas entered the portal a couple of weeks ago and On3 ranked him as one of the best available offensive lineman in the transfer portal.
Makilan Thomas wasn't the only offensive lineman Virginia landed in the transfer portal on Saturday, as Syracuse offensive line transfer David Wohlabaugh Jr. announced his commitment to the Cavaliers just a few hours later.
A 6'6", 301-pound offensive lineman from Stow, Ohio, Wohlabaugh began his career at Kentucky, where he redshirted in 2021 and appeared in eight games with one start in 2022. Wohlabaugh then transferred to Syracuse, starting the first two games of the season at right tackle and did not allow a sack before unfortunately suffering a season-ending injury. This past season, Wohlabaugh played in nine games with three starts, primarily at left tackle. He allowed just two sacks on 174 drop-back passing snaps and received an 80.0 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus.
David Wohlabaugh Jr. is the son of former Syracuse offensive lineman Dave Wohlabaugh, who had a nine-season career in the NFL and was teammates with current UVA defensive ends coach Chris Slade with the New England Patriots in the 1990s. Now, David Wohlabaugh Jr. will join the Cavaliers and reinforce their offensive line.
Finally, Virginia hit the trifecta by gaining a commitment from Wyoming running back transfer Harrison Waylee on Saturday evening.
Waylee began his career at Northern Illinois, where he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards over the course of three seasons. In 2022, Waylee was named a Third-Team All-Mid American Conference selection after rushing for 899 yards and five touchdowns and ranking in the top 50 nationally at 81.7 rushing yards per game.
Waylee then transferred to Wyoming, where he played in 10 games with nine starts and rushed for 947 yards and five touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2023. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 94.7 rushing yards per game, good for fourth in the Mountain West Conference and 24th in the nation. This past season, Waylee went down with a knee injury in fall camp and missed most of the season, returning to play the last four games of the year but still maintaining a redshirt for the year of eligibility. For his career, Waylee has amassed 3,199 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, and 3,456 yards from scrimmage in 36 games. Now, Waylee will join Xavier Brown, J'Mari Taylor, and Colorado transfer Isaiah Augustave in Virginia's running back unit.
Following UVA's Saturday recruiting spree, the Cavaliers have now brought in seven transfers during the spring transfer portal window:
- Cincinnati cornerback Jordan Robinson
- Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave
- New Mexico/Kentucky offensive lineman Wallace Unamba
- Tennessee Tech defensive end Daniel Rickert
- Arkansas State offensive tackle Makilan Thomas
- Syracuse offensive tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr.
- Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee
Following UVA's Saturday recruiting spree, the Cavaliers have now brought in seven transfers during the spring transfer portal window: