Virginia Football Schedules Home-and-Home Series With Washington State
Virginia is beginning to fill out its non-conference schedule for the 2025 football season. UVA football announced on Tuesday that a home-and-home series has been scheduled between Virginia and Washington State, two programs that will meet each other for the first time.
The first matchup will take place during the 2025 season, when the Cougars will travel to Charlottesville to visit the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on Saturday, September 27th, 2025. The return game won't take place until six years later, when Virginia plays at Washington State at Gesa Field in Pullman on September 13th, 2031.
It will be interesting to see where things stand for the Cougars by the 2025 football season, as Washington State is just one of two remaining member schools (Oregon State) who still be in the Pac-12 starting in the 2024-2025 academic year.
Virginia has now scheduled three of its four non-conference games for the 2025 football season:
August 30th: vs. Coastal Carolina
September 13th: vs. William & Mary
September 27th: vs. Washington State
In ACC play in 2025, Virginia will host Florida State, Stanford, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech and play road games at Cal, Louisville, Duke, and North Carolina.
