Virginia Football Signs Cincinnati Transfer Corner Jordan Robinson
UVA football secured its first roster addition of the spring transfer portal window, as Cincinnati cornerback transfer Jordan Robinson signed with Virginia on Friday (April 18), as first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. Robinson played in 25 games over the last three seasons at Kentucky and then at Cincinnati, where he had 18 tackles in 10 games in the 2024 campaign.
Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Robinson played the first year of his collegiate football career at the Division II level at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. The 6'4", 210-pound defensive back had 26 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups and started all 10 games as a true freshman at Livingstone in 2021.
Robinson parlayed that strong season into a transfer not only to Division I FBS, but to the best conference in the country as he transferred into the Southeastern Conference to Kentucky. He redshirted his first season with the Wildcats after appearing in four games in 2022. The next season, Robinson made his first start with Kentucky against Tennessee and played in 11 total games, finishing with 13 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.
In 2024, Robinson transferred to Cincinnati, where he appeared in 10 games this season and registered 18 tackles, 11 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. For his career at the Division I level, Robinson has amassed 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three passes defended in 25 games played.
It's common knowledge at this point that cornerback is Virginia's most significant position to bolster on its roster during the spring transfer window, especially following the injury to Jam Jackson, who could potentially miss significant time, though Tony Elliott did not confirm if that knee injury would require surgery. The Cavaliers could be in the market for as many as three or four cornerbacks in the portal even if Jackson is able to play in 2025.
Virginia added Morgan State cornerback transfer Ja'son Prevard in the winter transfer window, but he was the only transfer the Cavaliers added at that position. Other than Jackson and Prevard, Dre Walker is the only other cornerback on UVA's roster with significant experience and even he missed eight games last season with an injury.
With that context, getting a commitment from Jordan Robinson is a significant addition, but it's just the start for the Cavaliers as they try to reinforce what is currently the most vulnerable and thin position on their roster. Earlier this week, Virginia also hosted former Fresno State cornerback Julian Neal, who originally transferred to Stanford this offseason but went back in the portal following the firing of Stanford head coach Troy Taylor. Neal visited UVA on Tuesday, but reportedly took a visit to Arkansas after that starting on Thursday.
In addition to cornerback, some other positions of need for Virginia to address in the spring transfer window are running back and offensive line. Read more on UVA's spring transfer portal priorities here: Evaluating Virginia Football's Biggest Needs in the Spring Transfer Window