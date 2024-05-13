Virginia Lacrosse Set for Rematch With Johns Hopkins in NCAA Quarterfinals
No. 6 seed Virginia men's lacrosse (11-5) is headed back to the quarterfinals for the fifth-consecutive NCAA Tournament after dispatching Saint Joseph's (12-4) by a 17-11 score in the first round on Saturday at Klockner Stadium. Payton Cormier had a record day, scoring eight goals to break the NCAA's all-time career scoring record, Virginia's single-season scoring record, and UVA's NCAA Tournament single-game scoring record.
Awaiting the Cavaliers in the quarterfinals is a rematch with No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins (11-4), as the Blue Jays used a four-goal run late in the game to escape Lehigh 13-10 in their first round matchup on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Virginia and Johns Hopkins will clash in the last of four quarterfinal games next weekend. The Cavaliers and Blue Jays will play for the final ticket to Championship Weekend on Sunday at 2:30pm at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. The first quarterfinal of the day, which will start at 12pm on Sunday in Towson, will feature No. 4 seed Syracuse and No. 5 seed Denver.
The first meeting between these two teams occurred back on March 2nd, when Johns Hopkins used a 5-2 fourth quarter run to hand Virginia a 16-14 loss at Klockner Stadium. UVA starting faceoff specialist Anthony Ghobriel did not suit up in that game and the Blue Jays subsequently won the faceoff battle 20-14.
Matt Collison and Johnathan Peshko led Hopkins with four goals and one assist each and Garrett Degnon posted a hat trick. Chayse Ierlan registered 16 saves and a .533 save percentage.
Connor Shellenberger paced the Cavaliers with four goals and two assists and Griffin Schutz added three goals and one assist. Payton Cormier had two goals and two assists. Matthew Nunes made 11 saves and allowed 16 goals.
Here's the full schedule of next weekend's quarterfinal matchups (all games on ESPNU):
Saturday, May 18th (James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, NY)
12pm: No. 1 Notre Dame (13-1) vs. No. 8 Georgetown (13-3)
2:30pm: No. 2 Duke (13-5) vs. No. 7 Maryland (9-5)
Sunday, May 19th (Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, MD)
12pm: No. 4 Syracuse (12-5) vs. No. 5 Denver (12-3)
2:30pm: No. 3 Johns Hopkins (11-4) vs. No. 6 Virginia (11-5)