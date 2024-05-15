Virginia Men's Golf Places 2nd in Regional, Advances to NCAA Championships
For the second year in a row and the 19th time in program history, the Virginia men's golf team is headed to the NCAA Championships as the Cavaliers posted a program-best second-place regional finish. UVA shot 13-under 851 as a team through the three-round tournament, finishing as the runner-up to Auburn in the Baton Rouge Regional at LSU's University Club.
With the top five teams in each of the six NCAA regional sites advancing, Virginia has secured its bid to the 2024 NCAA Men's Golf Championship, which will be held May 24-29 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.
Virginia led the team standings after the first and second rounds of the Baton Rouge Regional, but a furious final round from Auburn, shooting 20-under par as a team on Wednesday, propelled the Tigers to the top of the leaderboards and the regional title at 21-under 843. UVA shot 7-under 281 in the final round and placed second at 13-under 851. Texas Tech, Ohio State, and LSU rounded out the top five teams advancing to the NCAA Championships.
Bryan Lee had the top individual finish for the Cavaliers, taking eighth at 4-under 212. Ben James was right behind him in ninth at 3-under 213. UVA had three other top 25 individual finishers: Josh Duangmanee (12th at 1-under 215), Deven Patel (15th at 1-over 217), and George Duangmanee (23rd at 3-over 219).
Virginia is looking to build off its 2023 NCAA run in which the Cavaliers finished third in the regionals behind a co-medalist effort from Ben James, then finished seventh in stroke play at the Championship, their best finish at the NCAA Championship in program history. UVA ultimately fell to Florida in match play 3-2 and the Gators went on to win the national title.