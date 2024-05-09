Virginia Softball Eliminated by Clemson 8-1 in Quarterfinals of ACC Tournament
Virginia softball (32-18) went one-and-done at the 2024 ACC Softball Championship, suffering an 8-1 loss to No. 5 seed Clemson (34-16) in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at the Duke Softball Stadium in Durham.
UVA starter Courtney Layne faced some significant pressure right away as the first three Clemson batters reached on a hit-by-pitch, an error, and a walk to load the bases with no outs. Valerie Cagle delivered an RBI single to get the Tigers on the board, but Layne bounced back and recorded the next three outs to get out of the top of the first without allowing any further damage.
A similar scenario unfolded in the second, as Clemson again put runners in scoring position and Layne gave up an RBI single to Alex Brown, but managed to get a couple of key outs to strand the bases loaded and keep the deficit at 2-0.
Unfortunately for Layne and the Cavaliers, their bats couldn't get anything going against Clemson starter Regan Spencer, who was virtually untouchable, giving up just two hits and one earned run as she tossed a complete game.
After a scoreless third inning, Virginia finally found a chink in Spencer's armor, as Abby Weaver reached base with a leadoff bunt single, moved to second after Shelby Barbee was hit by a pitch, and then scored on a Sarah Coon single to make it 2-1. That was all the Virginia offense could muster on this day.
Clemson's offense responded immediately as a single, an error, and a walk loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth. Eden Bigham gave up one run on a sacrifice fly and two more on a single from Brown.
Bigham recovered to pitch a scoreless sixth frame, but gave up three more runs in the top of the seventh on an RBI double from McKenzie Clark and a two-run single from Cagle to make it 8-1.
After scoring a run in the fourth, UVA managed only one more baserunner for the rest of the game, as Spencer retired 11 of the last 12 batters she faced to finish off the complete game and secure Clemson's 8-1 victory. The Tigers advance to the ACC semifinals, where they'll take on No. 1 seed Duke on Friday.
Virginia, meanwhile will await an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday. The Cavaliers are seeking their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2010 and second in program history. The selection show for the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament will take place on Sunday, May 12th at 7pm on ESPN2.