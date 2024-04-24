Virginia Softball Falls at Virginia Tech 6-1 in Commonwealth Clash Rematch
Virginia Tech outhit UVA softball nine to four in a Tuesday night matchup in Blacksburg, which was enough for a 6-1 victory. The Hoos didn’t face Virginia Tech in a traditional weekend series this year, and instead played two weekday matchups, each at a different location and neither of which counting towards either team's ACC records. Virginia Tech also won the first game 6-0 in Charlottesville last week.
Eden Bigham earned her third ACC Pitcher of the Week honor and second in a row for 9.0 scoreless innings in Game 1 against Duke and a save in Game 2, but she was unable to continue the same dominance against the Hokies. In the bottom of the second inning, Bigham gave up four runs on four singles and a double.
Bella Cabral hit a solo shot in the top of the third to get Virginia on the board, but that was all the offense UVA managed in the contest.
Virginia Tech extended its lead with two solo home runs, one in the third and one in the fourth. Meanwhile, Emma Lemley pitched a complete game for her 11th win of the season. UVA continued to play solid defense behind the pitching staff, but the offense wasn’t able to keep up.
The win gives the Hokies a half-point in the Commonwealth Clash to make the score 12-7, but Virginia has already clinched the victory over Virginia Tech in the 2023-2024 Commonwealth Clash.
Now 30-16 overall, Virginia’s final regular season series will be at Georgia Tech starting on Friday night in Atlanta.