Virginia Softball's Historic Season Ends in Regional Final Loss to Tennessee
The 2024 Virginia softball season came to an end on Sunday in Knoxville, as the Cavaliers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a 6-0 loss to No. 3 overall seed Tennessee in the regional final.
Tennessee thoroughly outmatched Virginia in a Saturday afternoon matchup when the Lady Vols won 12-0 in five innings. In the rematch in the regional final, the Cavaliers looked to play closer to the SEC regular season champions.
While the offense struggled in the game, the UVA pitching staff pitched more competitively in game two, and the Hoos lost 6-0.
Eden Bigham pitched two complete games in two days, but she got the ball in the circle to start game three. Bigham struggled with her command early in the first inning, with a walk and a hit batter in the first three batters.
After a passed ball put runners on second and third with one out, Bigham got a strikeout for the second out. However, Rylie West hit a two-run single on the first pitch she saw to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead.
Tennessee’s pitcher Karlyn Pickens pitches in the low to mid 70s, a velocity that the Cavaliers haven’t seen often. All three Virginia batters put the ball in play in the first inning, but didn’t make powerful contact.
In the top of the second, Bigham retired the side in order. However, Karlyn Pickens had a quick inning of her own, only needing eight pitches.
The Lady Vols got the best of Bigham in the top of the third inning. After a walk and a bloop single, Zaida Puni had an RBI single. Rylie West came up clutch right after, hitting a two-run double and doubling her RBI count. Madi Harris entered the game after the score was 5-0, and she retired two batters to end the inning.
Harris worked around a walk in the top of the fourth to keep Tennessee at five runs. Abby Weaver had a highlight reel play with two outs, as she charged in and laid out to make a nice catch in right field.
Abby Weaver was also Virginia’s first baserunner in the bottom of the fourth, as she worked a walk. The Hoos were still hitless through four innings.
Rylie West continued her hot streak with a solo home run in the top of the sixth. West had three hits and five RBI as the offensive MVP for Tennessee.
Shelby Barbee broke up the no hitter in the fifth inning with a single, but Pickens got two strikeouts to make sure Virginia didn’t score. Leah Boggs added a hit of her own in the sixth, but the Tennessee defense got three ground balls.
Madi Harris continued her solid pitching campaign through the end of the game. Harris finished with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing four hits and just one run. Harris’s great pitching kept the score close, despite the lacking offense.
With two outs in the seventh inning, Joanna Hardin subbed out her seniors to a standing ovation from the fans.
In the bottom of the seventh, Sarah Coon got on base when she was hit by a pitch, but that was all Virginia could muster. Tennessee will advance to the Super Regionals.
Virginia finishes the season at 34-20, and 15-9 in the ACC. Joanna Hardin has led her team to steady improvement over the past few years. The Cavaliers won 30 games last year but weren’t selected to make the tournament.
This year, UVA made its second ever NCAA tournament appearance, and got its second and third wins in program history. Thanks to the two shutouts of Miami of Ohio, Virginia made it to a Regional Final for the first time ever. By making it to Sunday, the Hoos are in the top 32 teams, a very impressive finish.
Seniors Abby Weaver, Lauren VanAssche, Madi Harris, Mikayla Houge, Savanah Henley, and Leah Boggs depart having been a major part of the turnaround for Virginia softball. They will be missed, but there is a ton of talent still on the roster for next season and the future is bright.