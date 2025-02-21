Virginia Swim Wins Two More Titles on Thursday at ACC Championships
The Virginia women added two more ACC titles on Thursday night at the 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center, as Katie Grimes and Aimee Canny brought home individual titles to bring the Cavaliers' title count for this week's meet to six and their point total to 744.5, 60.5 points ahead of second-place Stanford heading into Friday's penultimate day of competition.
Just over a month after enrolling at the University of Virginia, freshman Katie Grimes is now a two-time ACC Champion as she followed up her victory in the 500 free on Wednesday with a wire-to-wire win in the 400 IM on Thursday, beating the two challengers from Stanford by nearly two seconds with her time of 3:59.69. Joining Grimes in the A-Final were fellow Cavaliers Leah Hayes, who placed fourth in 4:02.23, and Ella Bathurst, who took eighth in 4:10.89.
Aimee Canny repeated as the ACC Champion in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming a personal-best time of 1:42.00 to beat Cal's Lea Polonsky (1:42.15). Fellow Cavalier Anna Moesch took third in 1:43.15.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Stanford's Torri Huske (48.52) won the ACC title, while Virginia took the other two spots on the podium as Claire Curzan was second in 49.02 and Alex Walsh was third in 50.00, just barely missing out on breaking the 50-second barrier, though her time was still a personal best.
Through three days of competition, Virginia holds a 60.5-point lead over second-place Stanford. It's a solid margin, but the Cavaliers aren't positioned nearly as well as they typically are at this point in the meet. For context, UVA won the 2024 ACC Women's Swim & Dive Championship by nearly 500 points and scored the most points by any ACC Champion in history. Virginia is still in good shape to win its sixth ACC Championship in a row, but the Hoos will have to take care of business over the next two days to keep the Cardinal at bay.
2025 ACC Women's Swimming & Diving Championships Standings After Day 3
- Virginia – 744.5
- Stanford – 684
- Louisville – 575
- Cal – 431.5
- North Carolina – 394
- NC State – 353
- Miami – 268
- Pitt – 267
- Florida State – 232
- Duke – 189
- Virginia Tech – 158.5
- Notre Dame – 157
- SMU – 110.5
- Boston College – 78
- Georgia Tech – 66
On the men's side, the lone highlight of the night was Spencer Nicholas winning the B-Final of the 100-yard butterfly in 45.07 seconds. The UVA men are in seventh place with 306 points. They trail Virginia Tech by 25 points and that's important because two points will be awarded in the Commonwealth Clash based on the Hoos and Hokies' positions in the final men's and women's ACC standings relative to each other.
2025 ACC Men's Swimming & Diving Championships Standings After Day 3
- Cal – 633.5
- Stanford – 565
- North Carolina – 517
- NC State – 501
- Louisville – 449.5
- Virginia Tech – 331
- Virginia – 306
- Florida State – 305.5
- Pitt – 255.5
- SMU – 239
- Georgia Tech – 233
- Duke – 105
- Boston College – 62
- Miami – 52
- Notre Dame – 19
The 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships will continue on Friday with the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, men's platform, and 400 medley relay. Prelims begin at 9:30am and the finals will start at 5:30pm. All of the events are streamed on ACC Network Extra.
