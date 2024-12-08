Virginia Volleyball Set to Play First Postseason Match Since 1999
For the first time since 1999, Virginia volleyball will play a postseason match when the Cavaliers host St. John's in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday evening at Memorial Gymnasium. In their fourth season under head coach Shannon Wells, the Hoos have put together one of their strongest seasons in a quarter century and are set to play postseason volleyball for just the third time in the 45-year history of the UVA volleyball program.
It's been a remarkable building job by Wells, who took over a program which had endured five-consecutive losing seasons, capped by a 2-12 campaign in 2020. In 2021, Virginia went 8-20, then 12-17 in 2022, then 11-17 last season.
Then came the explosion.
Virginia went 21-11 overall and 11-9 in ACC play, increasing its win total by 10 games and its conference win total by seven games.
"So exciting, it's hard to put into words just the feeling, but it's just been great to watch it grow every single day," said senior outside hitter Brooklyn Borum. "And just to be a part of such a big program, and a little part at that, it's just been... there's not many words to describe the feeling of building this historic season."
Historic is right. Virginia's 21 wins are the most in a season since 2006. The 11 ACC wins are the most since 2007 and this is the first time the Cavaliers went above .500 in ACC play since 2014.
"I think we really focus on competing for each other and winning deep," senior setter Ashley Le said. "I think our team-first [mentality] and the way that we love each other really shows on the court and that's a big key factor for this program and this team this year."
The season showed its first indication of being special on the first weekend of October, when UVA posted a pair of sweeps against Florida State and Miami, two teams that went on to make the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers themselves came very close to making the Big Dance, but ended up just outside the bubble, and instead were one of the top seeds in the NIVC, which is similar to the NIT in college basketball. Though disappointed not to play in the NCAA Tournament, UVA is still grateful for the season to continue and excited to have this program back playing postseason volleyball for the first time in 25 years.
"Obviously we want to make a tournament like the NCAA, but my past three years, we haven't even had a chance to make the NIVC also, so to just even be qualified and make a tournament like this really shows the improvement we've made," said Le. "Especially it being my last season, I'm happy to continue my season on for a couple more games and to continue making a legacy for this program."
Le and Borum are part of the senior class which has been with Wells through every step of the enduring process of rebuilding this program, a class that Wells calls "special."
"We have four seniors who started with me in year 1 and they stuck through it," said Shannon Wells. "So they won nine matches in the previous three years in the conference and we won 11 this year. You don't see that a lot in college athletics; most of the time kids will leave, but this group has really stayed around and stuck with it and been through really tough times, and it's exciting for them to be able to finish their career with this kind of season. An incredible group, really really incredible group."
Earning a first round bye in the NIVC, Virginia's second round opponent will be St. John's (22-12), who has played in each of the last three NIVC tournaments and beat North Carolina A&T in straight sets on Saturday night at Mem Gym. The Cavaliers are focused on the task at hand - beating a solid St. John's team on Sunday - but they are also appreciative of the opportunity they have to just continue playing at a time of year when their seasons are usually over.
"I'm just so grateful. I didn't want it to be over and luckily, it's not, so more opportunities to get better and grow and just taking in these last memories with my teammates and coaches," said Borum.
"I feel like we're in bonus time, right now. These are actually dates that don't count against our calendar, so every opportunity we get to get better is just really exciting," Wells said. "And this is such an incredible group of women. They really do get along. They're fun. They're funny at practice. And so every day that we get to be in here, I think there's 90 some teams that are still getting to play right now to the 360 volleyball teams, and so it's an honor to be one of those and to be able to get back in with this specific group and get better."
Opening serve between Virginia and St. John's is set for 6pm on Sunday at Mem Gym and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.