Virginia Women's Lacrosse Cruises Past No. 7 Maryland
The Virginia women's lacrosse team is on a roll, winning six out of its last seven games after a massive 13-9 victory over No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday night in Towson, Maryland, at Yeardley Love Field. Jenna DiNardo led the way with four goals, while Addi Foster and Kate Galica each registered three goals and one assist. The win is a massive confidence boost heading into the weekend, where the Hoos are set to face No. 2 Boston College.
To start the game, Maryland struck first with a goal from Kori Edmonson, putting pressure on Virginia early. The Terrapins continued to attack, but two saves from Mel Josephson sparked a two-goal response from the Hoos with goals from Jenna DiNardo and Addi Foster. Despite the potential swing in momentum, Edmonson found nylon with 11 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at two.
Out of the break, Maryland took the lead before Foster and DiNardo fired back with a three-goal run, which included DiNardo juking past her defender and launching a sidearm snipe to give Virginia back the lead.
The Terps responded with a goal, but refusing to back down, Virginia rattled off two more goals from Madison Alaimo and Galica to give the Cavaliers a 7-4 lead at the half. Josephson added another two saves in the second quarter, providing a steady presence in net.
In the third quarter, the momentum continued to favor the Cavs, with Alaimo netting her second goal. Livingston then fired back for the Terps, but two goals from Galica allowed Virginia to maintain a comfortable lead midway through the quarter.
Then, to close the quarter, Maryland rattled off two goals, but a two-goal response to start the fourth silenced any chances of a Terrapin comeback. During that two-goal stretch, Foster scored before assisting Abby Manalang, giving Virginia a 12-7 lead.
Maryland attempted a comeback with two straight goals, but a goal by Jenna DiNardo sealed the deal, giving Virginia a 13-9 victory over the Terrapins.
"I think we just settled in [after the second quarter]," said Coach Sonia Lamonica. "I think defensively we made some really strong stops. Mel [Josephson] made some fantastic saves out here today. When you're playing a great team like Maryland, you need to be able to come up with those defensive stops. And then we were doing a good job of executing offensively, from players like Jenna [DiNardo] working together, moving the ball and finishing our shots."
Highlighting the strong defensive effort, Mel Josephson led the charge with a nine save performance while Maureen Duffy and Olivia Bruno each recorded two caused turnovers. The Hoos have not allowed double-digit goals in any of their last three games as the defense heats up with the ACC tournament less than two weeks away.
The win is also Virginia's first victory over Maryland since 2008, snapping a 15-straight win streak by the Terrapins in the series.
Up next, Virginia will face No. 2 Boston College on Saturday, April 12th, with the first draw set for noon in Newton, Massachusetts. Last time out against the Eagles, Madison Alaimo buried the game-winning goal to give Virginia its first win over BC since 2016.