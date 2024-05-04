Cavaliers Now

Virginia Women's Basketball Adds Long Beach State Transfer Casey Valenti-Paea

Matt Newton

Long Beach State transfer guard Casey Valenti-Paea is transferring to Virginia women's basketball.
Coach Mox is on a roll in the transfer portal. Virginia women's basketball has now reeled in four transfer commitments this offseason as UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced the signing of Long Beach State transfer guard Casey Valenti-Paea on Saturday afternoon.

A 5'9" guard from Melbourne, Australia, Valenti-Paea began her career at Buffalo, where she played in 11 games over two seasons before transferring to Long Beach State. After redshirting the 2022-2023 season with an injury, Valenti-Paea appeared in 33 games this season, including 32 starts, and averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. She shot 38.6% from beyond the arc on 2.7 three-point attempts per game and shot 84.8% from the free throw line.

“I’m very excited about the addition of Casey to our program,” said Coach Mox. “Casey is going to enhance our culture and on-court play. She is an athletic, versatile guard who can score and defend. Casey can also shoot the 3 at a high clip and get in the paint to create for herself and others. She adds depth to our guard play. Wahoo Nation, you are going to love her.”

Having already reinforced their depleted front court with three forward transfers this offseason, the Cavaliers turned their attention to supplying depth at guard and did so successfully with the addition of Valenti-Paea, who provides experience, playmaking, defense, and shooting to the Virginia backcourt. Valenti-Paea comes to UVA with two years of eligibility remaining.

Virginia has now signed four transfers this offseason, as Casey Valenti-Paea joins Maryland center Hawa Doumbouya, Miami forward Latasha Lattimore, and North Carolina forward RyLee Grays. UVA is also adding 6'2" forward and four-star recruit Breona Hurd as an incoming freshman this summer.

Virginia has filled 11 of its maximum 15 scholarship spots for the 2024-2025 women's basketball season.

