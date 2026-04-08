Grading the Hire of Richmond's Aaron Roussell As the New UVA Women’s Basketball Head Coach

The Virginia Cavaliers recently announced the hiring of former Richmond Spiders head coach Aaron Roussell. After spending seven complete seasons with the Spiders, recording a record of 148-72, Roussell is now entering a new chapter at the helm of UVA's women's basketball program with the departure of Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

"We are excited to name Aaron Roussell as our new head women’s basketball coach," said Virginia's Director of Athletics Carla Williams, per UVA's release. "Aaron is a proven winner who embodies the University’s values of integrity, leadership, academic excellence and student-athlete development. We look forward to welcoming Aaron, his wife Molly, and their three children to Grounds for a new era of Virginia Women’s Basketball."

This is a significant change for the Hoos, and with the transfer portal taking off, the program is already under immense stress. Now, Roussell is left to roll up his sleeves and get to work. Now that the hire is official, let's take a look at how Roussell grades out.

Roussell's Hiring Earns High Grade

Richmond Spiders head coach Aaron Roussell | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Considering the experience and history of success that Roussell brings to Virginia, his hiring earns a grade of A-.

The minus comes from the fact that the ACC is relatively new territory for Roussell, which does leave a noticeable level of uncertainty. However, he is no stranger to winning—in the past four seasons coaching Richmond, Roussell's program made three consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament. During their 2024-25 run, the Spiders clinched their first tourney win in program history after pulling off a 74-49 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Despite not having a proven ACC track record, Roussell has shown his ability to reset a program, provide stability and bring his team to postseason contention. Ultimately, this is exactly what the Cavaliers need right now after such a drastic shakeup.

Although Virginia was certainly on a time crunch when it came down to filling this role, it's clear that this was a more calculated hire and wasn't simply a decision made on a whim, which is why it landed at a grade of A-.

As Roussell kicks off his journey leading the Hoos, he has plenty of work that needs to be done, starting with the transfer portal. As it is, UVA has faced notable losses to the portal, including those of Kymora Johnson and Sa'Myah Smith. Now is the time to hunker down and start making meaningful moves.

Final Grade: A-