ACC Championship Results for the Hokies
Virginia Tech wrestling has long been a contender in national rankings. Last year, now-junior Caleb Henson took home a National Championship in the 149-pound weight class. In 2019, former Hokie Mekhi Lewis did the same, at 165 pounds. Today marked the final step before the NCAA Championships, which will take place in late March.
Virginia Tech sent six wrestlers to the ACC Finals, which kicked off at 8 p.m. tonight.
To start off the finals, Hokie No. 1 seed Rafael Hipolito Jr. took down NC State's No. 2-seeded Ed Scott in the 157-pound weight class. The sophomore Hipolito Jr. defeated Scott 7-3 in the first championship of the night.
Following Hipolito Jr. was a long intermission before the 285-pound weight class, which saw No. 2 seed Jimmy Mullen lose to No. 4 Dayton Pitzer from Pittsburgh in a sudden victory for the Panthers.
While Mullen was unable to pick up the 4-1 sudden victory, his teammate No. 1 Eddie Ventresca pulled out his own 4-1 sudden victory in his 125-pound championship bout over No. 2 Vince Robinson from the Wolfpack.
In the 133-pound class, redshirt senior No. 2 Connor McGonagle extended Tech's title run to two as his sudden victory over No. 4 Kai Orine brought Cameron Indoor Stadium to ring chants that filled the cavernous arena.
In the penultimate championship dual of the night, four-time ACC finalist and one-time champion No. 1 Sam Latona found himself in a Commonwealth Clash against UVA's Dylan Cedeno. Latona could never find his footing and fell to Cedeno in a 7-6 decision in the 141-pound class.
To wrap things up, defending National Champion No. 1 Caleb Henson was looking to claim an ACC title against North Carolina's No. 3 Lachlan McNeil in the 141-pound bout.
Henson found glory in a 4-1 sudden victory win over McNeil.
With a resounding victory, the Hokies claimed the 2025 ACC Championship, per the Virginia Tech Athletics website.
"The Hokies finished with 91.5 points for the team title. Pitt finished in second place with 63.5 points and NC State finished in third with 62.5. The win marks Tech's fifth ACC tournament title in wrestling and 38th ACC Championship across all sports."