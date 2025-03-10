ACC Championship Results for the Hokies

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐓𝐇



The Hitman doing champ things. Caleb Henson adds more hardware to his mantle and another name to his list. The Hitman reigns supreme as the 2025 149-pound ACC king!#ALLINALLTHETIME #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/rzONNwNLAp