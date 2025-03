ACC Championship Results for the Hokies

𝐓𝐇𝐄 π‡πˆπ“πŒπ€π π‚πŽπŒπ„π“π‡



The Hitman doing champ things. Caleb Henson adds more hardware to his mantle and another name to his list. The Hitman reigns supreme as the 2025 149-pound ACC king!#ALLINALLTHETIME #Hokies πŸ¦ƒ pic.twitter.com/rzONNwNLAp