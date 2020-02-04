Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Tech Basketball Q&A With SI's Matt McGavic

As Virginia Tech basketball (14-8, 5-6 ACC) looks to snap a three-game losing skid on Tuesday night against Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7 ACC), we caught up with SI All Yellow Jackets' Matt McGavic to discuss the match-up.

Can the Hokies right the ship on the road in Atlanta? Playing away from home in the ACC is never easy, so here's what Virginia Tech fans should expect from the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.

1. How does the fan base feel about Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner? Results seem like they've been mixed thus far, and I wasn't sure the fan base was all in on his hire to begin with...

McGavic: To say that the fan base is starting to become exasperated with Pastner is an understatement. He is 58-65 is his four years at the helm, and has only 1 postseason appearance. However, that came in his first season and it was an NIT bid (lost in semis to TCU). He also has failed to win a single game in the ACC Tournament while at Georgia Tech. All those factors combined, and the majority of the fan base has been clamoring for this job. While it is understandable to demand more from a coach, to be quite blunt, I'm not sure who better Georgia Tech can attract.

2. What's keeping Georgia Tech from getting over the top this year? There have been several close calls against some of the ACC's best teams.

McGavic: While they have certainly played better than what their record suggests they have, this is a team that routinely shoots themselves in the foot. For the entire season, they have struggled with gifting additional or extended possessions to opponents. What I mean by that is with turnovers and defensive rebounding. Turnovers are without question the worst knock on this team, as they are averaging close to 16 a game at this point in the season. Even when they do gradually work on their biggest detractors, something always comes up to hold them back. Example: against Notre Dame this past week, they had 20 offensive boards and only turned it over 5 times. Yet they could not finish at the rim and ended up losing 80-72.

3. Assuming Michael Devoe returns from his sore foot, what is the key for Virginia Tech to slow him down?

McGavic: It actually sounds like Devoe is expected not to play in this game. This should not come as a surprise, as Pastner has already once gambled on playing someone with a yet-to-be-healed foot injury and lost. Earlier this season, he started point guard Jose Alvarado against Georgia, who was still dealing with his own foot injury. He finished the game with only 18 minutes played after re-aggravating it, a -/+ rating of -15, and missed the next 7 games. He won't play Devoe unless he is 100%. But if he does, the key to slowing him down is to put the most physical/athletic defender on him. This is because his first step is so lightning quick, it allows him to gain separation on shots even on clear mismatches.

4. What has led to Georgia Tech's struggles from the free throw line and three-point land this season?

McGavic: Outside of Michael Devoe, there simply are not very many decent shooters on this team. Jose Alvarado has emerged as a go-to deep threat as of late, but his main role is to be the floor general. Transfer guard Bubba Parham has also struggled to shoot the basketball this season, and Pastner can't seem to figure out why. As it pertains to the free throw line, it's all mental. This team has at times lacked focus to keep being locked in, and they have paid for it.

5. What do you believe is the key for Virginia Tech to defeat Georgia Tech on Tuesday night?

McGavic: Force them to turn the ball over. Until Georgia Tech can string together multiple games where turnovers are not a factor in defeat, I will continue to believe it is their main problem that needs to be addressed.