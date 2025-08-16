Class of 2026 SG Dakari Spear Includes Virginia Tech in His Final Five Schools
Dakari Spear, a 6-foot-4, 165-pound combo guard from The Colony, Texas, has narrowed his list of schools down to five. Virginia Tech cracked the list; the other four are Syracuse, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.
Spear attended The Colony High School last year, but for his upcoming senior year, he will attend Dynamic Prep in Irving, Texas. Last year, Dynamic Prep made it to the Chipotle Nationals finals, losing 67-49 in the championship game to Columbus.
In the 2024-25 season, Spear averaged 23 points, seven rebounds a contest, while shooting 55 percent from the field, per On3's Joe Tipton. Spear, a four-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 67 overall player in the Class of 2026 on Rivals and as the No. 20 shooting guard in the nation.
On 247Sports, Spear ranks as the No. 64 player in the Class of 2026 and the No. 9 shooting guard, while on the 247Sports Composite, he jumps to the No. 56 nationwide slot and the No. 9 shooting guard spot, respectively.
Over this spring and summer with Drive Nation on the EYBL Circuit, he averaged 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals a contest while shooting 40.7% from the field, garnering a All-Circuit Honorable Mention award.
At the EYBL's Peach Jam in July, he averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game.
“I’m a three-level scorer,” Spear said in an interview with Rivals. “I am a 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 combo guard, so I can get to my spots and score at each level, whether it’s catch-and-shoot, mid-range shooting over my defenders, or getting downhill... I want to go to a school that is a good environment for me. Education will always come first for me, so a good setup. I want to play for a coach who trusts me from the start. Someone who will let me make plays and be who I am, and just develop my game. Ultimately, I’m trying to get to the next level.”
Back in Nike EYBL's 15U division in 2023, Ballislife's Ani Umana had this to say on Spear:
"Lanky combo guard with a strong basketball family lineage. Capable jump shooter from outside but knows how to use his length to finish in traffic."
Spear's sister, Jewel, currently plays at the University of Tennessee; his brother, Kahliel, also played Division I basketball, suiting up for Robert Morris University.