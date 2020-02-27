After a dreadful start where Virginia Tech basketball made history for all the wrong reasons (the Hokies' 11 points were the fewest scored by any ACC squad in a half ever), Mike Young's young group rallied.

Virginia Tech ultimately fell short after Virginia guard Kihei Clark sealed the deal with a clutch 3-pointer in the final three seconds. Still, the drastic turnaround from one half to the next is worth praise.

Young met with the media after the loss. Here are a few of the most notable quotes from the Hokies' first-year head coach:

On the difference between his team's shooting in the second half vs. the first...



“We were doing the exact same things in the second half that we were doing in the first half. There were a couple of actions that we thought we could pick on and get some things freed up. I thought we screened a lot better in the second half. We did do that. That certainly helped our play. Jalen got behind a couple and banged them. Diakite is such a terrific defender. He did exactly what they want him to do. But P.J. found the rang and looked like P.J. again, and that was a welcome sight. So no, nothing that we saw during the later stages of the first half that we turned our attention to. We did exactly the same things in the second half that we did in the first. We simply made shots."



Above is the video version of Mike Young's full post-game presser

On how the young guys are handling this stretch



"I don't know. We've got Louisville next. I'm not getting into all that. We've got to find a way to win. We don't get into feelings around here. We just played a good hard basketball game against a very good opponent, and we lost. We'll take tomorrow off out of necessity, and we'll load it up and we'll find a way to go to Louisville and play a really good ballgame and give ourselves a chance to win."



On changing up his starting lineup against Virginia...

"I thought John [Ojiako] had been playing well, and I'm trying to get him 21, 22, 23 minutes because I just feel that good about his direction as a player, and I thought helped the team. He stuck it up in there and played a good basketball game against Duke. Nothing more than that. I've always been more concerned with who finishes than I am who starts. Typically who finishes are those who are helping us win, and I thought the lineup we went with late in the second half did just that."