Four-Star Combo Guard Trey Beamer Lists Virginia Tech Among His Final Five Schools
Yesterday, On3/Rivals national basketball reporter Joe Tipton reported that four-star combo guard Trey Beamer had reached his final five schools.
Boston College, Maryland, Mississippi State, South Florida and Virginia Tech are the five squads that will be fighting to land the 6-foot-2, 170-pound combo guard.
Beamer, who attends IMG Academy in Florida and hails from Martinsville, Va., has only one of the schools set for a scheduled visit, per his 247Sports profile. The university that he is set to visit is Maryland, coming on Sept. 13. If the visit goes well, it could shape up to be a recruiting process where Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams wins out over his former squad.
With Team United in Nike EYBL, Beamer averaged 19.7 points, three assists and 4.3 rebounds a contest during Session 4 and at Peach Jam, he averaged 11 points a night. 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi shared his thoughts on Beamer in May during Session 2 of the Nike EYBL circuit.
"Team United may have fallen in overtime, but nobody could fault the effort of Trey Beamer. Ranked No. 117 in the class of 2026 [back in May], Beamer was a terror off the dribble and got to his spots whenever he wanted to. He hit a few timely jumpers but what he did more than anything else was put incredible pressure on the defense because of his ability to get paint touches and live at the free throw line. He went for 34 points and with Mississippi State already on board, he should pick up more high major offers soon."
Beamer currently ranks as the No. 84 prospect on the 2026 ESPN100 list with a scout grade of 83. A consensus four-star prospect, he sits at No. 85 in 247Sports’ individual rankings and No. 96 in the 247Sports Composite. On both lists, he’s rated as the No. 9 point guard in the 2026 class. Beamer made a significant jump in the 247Sports Composite between July 21 and July 24, climbing from No. 184 to No. 97.