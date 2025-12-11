How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Western Carolina: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After ending George Mason's unbeaten season on Saturday, the 8-2 Virginia Tech Hokies are looking to earn another non-conference win at home. This time the Hokies are welcoming in Western Carolina, who enters Cassell Coliseum with a 4-5 record.

The Hokies are 4-0 all-time against WCU. All four meetings have been held at Cassell Coliseum. Tech’s average margin of victory in those games has been 10.5 points per game. The last meeting came in November of 2013, a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game. The last time that Tech faced a squad from the Southern Conference was Wofford, when the Terriers visited

Dec. 8, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum

TV | ACC Network Extra

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

A win would be huge for Virginia Tech

A win would get Tech to 9-2 through 11 games for the first time since VT was 10-1 in 2022-23. It would be the Hokies’ third in a row after dropping two in The Bahamas (defeated South Carolina in ACC/SEC Challenge and George Mason), and it would be Tech’s sixth in a row on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

For the first time in program history, the Hokies won an ACC/SEC Challenge game with their 86-83 overtime win at South Carolina. They followed that up with a home victory over previously unbeaten George Mason. 73-62 at Cassell Coliseum, their first home game in 17 days. Amani Hansberry led the charge to get back in the win column, recording a monster double-double (22 points, 14 rebounds) at South Carolina. Both totals were career highs for the junior forward.

Sharpshooter Jaden Schutt has been consistently making an impact for Tech. In his last four games, he is averaging 15.5 points and is shooting 15-32 (.486) from beyond the arc. In each of those contests he has scored 10 or more points, including a season-high 18 against George Mason. He knocked down a career-best six triples against the Patriots. Schutt is third in the conference in 3-pointers made (29) as well as percentage (44.6).

Who are the expected starters for Virginia Tech tonight?

G 17 Neo Avdalas 6-9 215 Fr.

G 0 Jailen Bedford 6-4 190 Gr.

G 10 Tyler Johnson 6-5 210 So

13 Amani Hansberry 6-8 240 Jr

C 77 Antonio Dorn 7-0 230 Fr.

