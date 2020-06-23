Justin Robinson Highlights List of Hokies in G-League Seeking NBA Contracts

The NBA transaction window opened today (June 23) at 12 p.m. ET. Whereas teams are normally only allowed to carry 15 players, the league has expanded roster sizes to 17 for the 22 teams who will be participating in the rest of the season. Therefore, there will be some activity in the coming days as teams look to fill out their rosters.

While the Hokies don’t boast any flashy veterans on the free agent market, there are a few notable G League players from Virginia Tech who have a chance to receive NBA contracts in the coming days.

Justin Robinson

The one-time star facilitator for the Hokies has had a rather eventful 12 months. After going undrafted last summer, Robinson signed a contract with the Washington Wizards that included atypical conditionally-guaranteed money, provided that he was on the roster by January 7. Although it was an NBA contract – not a two-way deal – Robinson spent most of his time in the G League, aside from attending practices with the Wizards more often than not. It was a strange marriage.

He was released by the Wizards two days prior to the guarantees taking effect before subsequently signing a G League contract with the Delaware 87ers (the affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers) on January 21. While his efficiency dipped a bit in Delaware, he had more prolific games there, including a torrent stretch shortly before the season came to a halt.

Over the course of the season, Robinson averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 assists per game – both of which eclipse his four-year averages at Tech – although he only converted on 44.3 percent of his shots and 34.3 percent of his three-point attempts. His motor was generally still present, though – especially in Delaware, where he appeared to be given much more freedom. A team could do worse than taking a flier on the 22-year-old rookie. It likely won’t be the 76ers, though, as they appear to be well-established at point guard.

Jalen Hudson

Sticking with Wizards connections, Hudson is a classic case of “what could’ve been” for the Hokies. He transferred to Florida after his sophomore season (2016) and once he became eligible the following year, he was instantly a more prolific scorer. Nonetheless, he has ties to Virginia Tech.

Hudson played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019 Summer League. He didn’t receive an NBA offer and was briefly under contract with a team from Israel, but after parting ways with the club, he was selected by the Capital City Go-Go with the seventh overall pick of the G League draft.

Hudson averaged 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in only 24.2 minutes per game for the Wizards’ affiliate, while knocking down 37.3 percent of his three-point attempts. He often looked as NBA-ready as Justin Robinson when playing alongside him, and at 6-foot-6, he checks off a lot of boxes that NBA teams look for in wing players. The Wizards – who recently learned that sharp-shooter Davis Bertans won’t be playing upon the league’s return – could definitely give a player like Hudson a flier, but so could a lot of teams.

Ahmed Hill

He’s most likely remembered by Hokie fans for his raw athleticism and high-flying dunks, as well as a decent shooter’s touch. Much of that has transferred to the next level. After participating in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Hill also went undrafted, but earned a Summer League invitation from the Brooklyn Nets. He didn’t end up sticking with them, instead signing a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets. He was waived by Charlotte before the season began, but signed with the Northern Arizona Suns (the Phoenix Suns affiliate) shortly thereafter.

Hill was never truly expected to make Phoenix’s roster, but he still managed to have a solid season for Northern Arizona. In fact, he was one of the team’s most heavily-featured players.

Normally these numbers wouldn’t be enough to earn a promotion, but Phoenix is in a unique position. Small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. – who appears to be the team’s second or third-best player – suffered a torn right meniscus on February 24 and is sidelined for the rest of the season. Aside from being slightly smaller, Hill fits a rather similar profile athletically and as an energizer, and he’s equally capable of knocking down three-pointers. It wouldn’t be the same type of impact, but promoting a player from within that has a similar skill set to the guy they lost should certainly be considered.

Justin Bibbs

Bibbs has been down a road similar to this before. He never cracked his way onto the NBA court, but he received a 10-day contract from the Los Angeles Clippers last March after averaging nearly 12 points per game for the Maine Red Claws (the Boston Celtics affiliate). He was known as a classic “3 and D” player for the Hokies, and that’s largely what he’s been asked to do at the next level – and likely also why Brad Stevens and Co. are so intrigued by him.

Bibbs finished last season with the Clippers’ G League affiliate, but wound up re-signing with the Red Claws ahead of the 2019-20 season. Although his points per game dropped, essentially everything else has increased. On two fewer shots per game, his field goal percentage has improved by nearly 30 percent, and his three-point conversion rate rose to 36.3 percent. He also averaged nearly a steal and 3.4 rebounds – both of which were numbers he never got to in Blacksburg – in only 28.1 minutes per game.

At only 24 years old with the frame (6-foot-5 and 220 pounds) of a stout NBA wing player, it wouldn’t be stunning if a team offered him a contract for the stretch run. The Celtics are loaded with wings, but teams across the league crave “3 and D” men.

By virtue of playing overseas this season, players like Malcolm Delaney, Erick Green, and Zach LeDay are ineligible to sign with an NBA franchise at this time. However, there’s a reasonable chance that someone from the previously-mentioned group is offered a contract.

As it stands, Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the New Orleans Pelicans would be the only former Hokie star who will be suiting up for the restart of the NBA season, but that could all change soon.

The transaction window will be open until June 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Be on the lookout for names like Robinson, Hudson, Hill, and Bibbs.