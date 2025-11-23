All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. James Madison

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Thomas Hughes

Virginia Tech Athletics
Virginia Tech women's basketball travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia today at 2 p.m. ET to take on James Madison. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game: The Hokies' starting five will consist of Kilah Freelon, Carleigh Wenzel, Mackenzie Nelson, Carys Baker and Mel Daley.

THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

