Report: Mike Young Loses Assistant Coach Antwon Jackson to East Carolina

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech assistant coach Antwon Jackson has resigned his post with the Hokies for a position on the basketball staff for Joe Dooley at East Carolina, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported on Thursday.

Jackson, who has spent time on the sidelines as an assistant for Cincinnati, William & Mary, and UMass prior to his stint at Virginia Tech, will be joining former Virginia Tech assistant Steve Roccaforte and guard Tyree Jackson.

Jackson is best known for his recruiting prowess, as he boasts strong ties to the Washington D.C. metro area from his time as a coach at Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Virginia, which is a well-known basketball powerhouse and proved Division I pipeline school.

He will bring those strong ties to East Carolina, as Joe Dooley attempts to resurrect the basketball program in his second stint with the school. Jackson's ability to recruit at a high level should bode well for Dooley in Greenville, where he is continuing to look to add talent to a young core.

Jackson was instrumental in helping Mike Young pull together a recruiting class that included 4-star guards Darius Maddox and Joe Bamisile, as well as transfers Cartier Diarra and Cordell Pemsl. He will be tough to replace in the near-term for Young on the recruiting trail.

East Carolina went 10-21 in Dooley's first season back with the Pirates in 2018-19. This past season, ECU finished 11-20 overall, and will undoubtedly be looking for significant improvement in Dooley's third year.

They're hoping the addition of Jackson goes a long way towards helping the program both on and off the court.

