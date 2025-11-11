The "Neo Effect" and How Virginia Tech Landed The Greek Phenom
When Neoklis Avdalas first popped up on the radar in the spring of 2025, it was as an NBA prospect. His profile was very raw and wasn't projected to go until day two of the draft, if at all. He was one of many international prospects that NBA scouts have jumped on in their quest to find the next hidden gem.
However, foreign phenoms aren't under the radar anymore. Two of the last three first overall picks in the NBA Draft have been of French descent. The previous eight MVPs were born outside of the United States. Before Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his first MVP in 2019, the last foreign-born MVP was Dirk Nowitzki in 2007. Productive talent from outside of the States isn't new, but they have never been as dominant and mainstream as they are now.
So it was only a matter of time before college hoops started getting involved with the trend.
How Neo Made it to Blacksburg
No one should be blamed for questioning how a five-star prospect with the same agent as Giannis Antetokounmpo ended up a Hokie. However, within that questioning lies the reasoning.
Jon Rothstein recently spoke on the process Avdalas went through when considering the NBA Draft with agent Alex Saratsis, and ultimately taking the collegiate route in Blacksburg.
Neoklis Avdalas was looking at entering the NBA draft last year. And talking to Alex Saratsis earlier, there wasn't really much of a market other than maybe being a second-round pick. And the reason why Virginia Tech was able to get in the mix for a player of this ilk was a long-standing relationship between Chester Frazier, the top assistant at Virginia Tech, and Alex Saratsis. That was the bridge that got this together.- Jon Rothstein
Those Before Avdalas and What Makes Him Different
While landing the school's first five-star in over a decade deserves praise, it would be unfair to give Virginia Tech all the credit for targeting Avdalas. Avdalas isn't the first foreign-born prospect to earn five-star notoriety as of late. Duke's Khaman Maluach and BYU's Egor Demin were given five-star ratings in the class before Avdalas. Both players would go on to be top 10 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Spainard Aday Mara was given a five-star rating the year before as well.
Maluach and Demin were not drafted for what they put up on the box score. Their intangibles fuel their sky-high potential. Offensively, they are both extremely raw. Demin had trouble finding his stroke beyond the arch with the Cougars, shooting under 30% on the season. Maluach was inconsistent offensively and averaged only 8 points on the year.
Avdalas was similarly considered a raw scorer during the 2025 draft process. He could attack the rim well, but had a very inconsistent shot from mid and three-point range. Mike Young raved about the playmaking and vision Avdalas possessed, something NBA scouts emphasized as his strongest feature. However, the transition to collegiate hoops has already been more favorable for Avdalas.
A Star in the Making
His debut wasn't the flashiest, but everything that was advertised about Neo was put on display. The game overall seemed more experimental than anything. Coach Young was trying out different lineups throughout the first half. The shots weren't dropping like intended, and Charleston Southern was hanging in with the Hokies. The second half was night and day. Virginia Tech stepped it up on defense, running the floor with ease. Avdalas didn't shoot well, but was an exceptional facilitator. The performance personified his scouting profile and gave glimpses into the future.
That future quickly became the present against Providence. The Hokies opened as slight underdogs. Both teams needed this game to serve as a trend setter. The Friars were focused on containing the paint threat of Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry's ability to attack at all three levels. However, a Greek storm was brewing.
Avdalas didn't just break out; he took the game over. Everything for the Hokies ran through him. He was playing with a high motor on both ends of the floor. He attacked the rim with confidence, opening up opportunities for others. When the threes started to fall, there was nothing Providence could do. His hot start to the year earned him ACC Co-Player and Co-Rookie of the Week honors.
A breakout that was expected to take weeks took days. Avdalas went from raising eyebrows to turning heads. Everyone was put on notice of what Virginia Tech is building. Put every pro comparison aside for now. There is still plenty of basketball to be played before conference play begins. The Hokies are hungry for a 2022-esque run, nonetheless. Neoklis Avdalas could be the missing piece to Mike Young's second ACC Championship puzzle.