Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Women's Basketball's 79-47 Victory Over Radford
On Sunday, to end conference play, the Hokies defeated the Radford Highlanders, 79-47, in a performance that ramped as the game progressed. Here are three big takeaways from the victory:
No. 1: Carys Baker is on an amazing stretch.
Junior forward Carys Baker has always held a prominent role with Tech, whether coming off the bench in her freshman campaign or in the starting rotation over the past two seasons. Yet, her three-game stretch to finally end non-conference action has been nothing short of spectacular.
"I think Carys [Baker] is just really falling in love with that process," Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy said. "It's just a matter of being a little patient with herself."
Against the Highlanders, Baker recorded a season-high 23 points, nabbing four baskets from behind the arc, too. This contest marked the eighth time in her career tallying at least 20 points, and she's currently on a three-game streak of doing so.
The three-game stretch for Baker, which also includes wins over ETSU and Florida State, has seen her shoot a combined 24-for-40 from the field, while working inside to grab 24 rebounds over the three contests, as well.
"We were just talking about resetting herself. She's a really versatile player," Duffy said. "She can stretch the floor, [and] her rebounding has gotten better."
Baker's defensive presence has also helped the interior; she is currently sitting atop a five-game streak of recording at least one block, dating back to the ACC-opening matchup against Duke, where she collected four.
No. 2: Tech's depth looks phenomenal
Against Radford, and for the entirety of the non-conference slate, Duffy has had a deep bench to allot minutes to.
Two freshmen, Aniya Trent and Amani Jenkins, have logged valuable minutes off the bench. Against Radford, Trent tallied a great defensive showing in only 11 minutes, recording six rebounds and three blocks.
"I'll couple all of our freshmen together. They're doing a great job," Duffy said. "Aniya was tremendous tonight again; she was physical, she walled up, she was moving the ball on offense."
Sophomore guard Leila Wells has seen an increased role as a floor general in the rotation for Duffy. Wells works both sides of the court efficiently, nabbing a game-leading two steals while nailing all four shots inside the arc against the Highlanders.
"Leila's just grown into her role every day," Duffy said. "[She is] no-nonsense, unselfish. She will guard anybody we need her to guard. She's playing point for us, she's playing on the wing. I thought she was a huge spark for us."
No. 3: This game ended off a respectable non-conference slate for the Hokies.
Sunday's 32-point victory wrapped up Tech's non-conference schedule; in that stretch, the Hokies went 10-2 The two losses were a part of the three games the Hokies didn't play in Blacksburg, allowing Tech to reach a 9-0 record in non-conference action in Cassell Coliseum.
Over the Hokies' 10 non-conference wins, their margin of victory was a staggering 26.6 points, with the largest victory coming over Presbyterian (56), and the closest coming in the ACC/SEC Challenge against Florida (4).
Save for the contest against the Gators, however, no non-conference foe came within 16 points of the Hokies, the closest being Loyola Maryland.
"We've learned so much, played so many different styles," Duffy said. "I think we're growing. I think people are getting confident with just settling into their roles, and the work is starting to pay off."
