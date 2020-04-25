AllHokies
Virginia Tech Basketball: Assessing the Fit of Iowa Grad Transfer Cordell Pemsl

Jay.anderson

The Virginia Tech Hokies are still busy adding to their roster for the 2020-21 season. This time, they’ve secured the pledge of another grad-transfer in Iowa's Cordell Pemsl. Pemsl is the second grad-transfer to commit to the Hokies’ 2020 recruiting class, following in the footsteps of 6-foot-4 wing Cartier Diarra (Kansas State).

Pemsl is a 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward that appeared in 96 career games for the Hawkeyes. He made just two appearances during the 2018-19 season before missing time due to a knee injury that saw him redshirt the rest of the year. 

In his return in 2019-20, he averaged 2.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. With a chance at another shot at a spot in the rotation with the Hokies, Pemsl has a chance to make his presence felt in 2020-21.

Pemsl will join a Hokies frontcourt of P.J. Horne, John Ojiako, Keve Aluma and freshman signee David N’Guessan, which on paper certainly gives the Hokies much more size to work with next season. From a production standpoint, they can expect a little bit of everything from Pemsl in a reserve role. He can rebound and score the basketball and makes his presence known on defense.

Pemsl’s most underrated trait may be his ability to pass the ball. As an experienced big man in the frontcourt, his presence inside can draw opposing defenders to get 3-point shooters open, a staple of the Hokies’ offense under Mike Young. Ironically, in an appearance against Virginia Tech with the Hawkeyes back in 2017, he dished out a career-high six assists.

In his best season as a Hawkeye (2016-17), he produced 8.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a freshman. 

With a new destination on the horizon, he’ll look to tap into his old ways as a member of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jfhokie
Jfhokie

At least he's worth 5 more fouls

