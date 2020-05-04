AllHokies
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Extend Offer to 2021 Wing Nate Santos

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech men's basketball and head coach Mike Young have extended a scholarship offer to 6'7" forward prospect, Nate Santos, out of Windsor, Connecticut. Santos announced the scholarship offer on his personal Twitter account.

Santos, who is a junior at The Loomis Chafee School, now holds eight scholarship offers, and has drawn interest from Marquette, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, and Georgia among others, he told Sports Illustrated.

"Tech reached out to me a few weeks ago and Coach Frazier has been the guy I've been in primary contact with so far. They've really tried to focus on how great of a fit I would be with my shooting ability and versatility on both ends of the floor," Santos said.

As for what he's looking for in his new school?

"I'm looking for a place where I feel most comfortable, but also a place where I know I can help make an impact, contribute to the team, and win."

Santos mentioned that while his recruitment is heating up, it's still early in the process and he's evaluating all of his options.

"Everyone is pretty even right now. I don't have any leaders in my recruitment yet."

Santos' skillset as a versatile wing would fit Young's system well, as Tech's offense thrives on elusive forwards who can shoot the ball well, who also show the ability to drive-and-kick, or simply create their own shot going downhill. 

Santos' ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor would be welcomed in the 2021 class, where Tech has yet to secure a commitment. Santos is not currently rated by 247, but given the interest he is receiving and his scholarship list to date, that is sure to change in the near future.

