Virginia Tech Basketball in Contact with Indiana Graduate Transfer Justin Smith

The Virginia Tech Hokies are in the transfer market looking for some frontcourt help. With P.J. Horne deciding to enter his name into the transfer portal, the Hokies have reached three names that are now in the portal.

Horne averaged 7.6 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field last season, but his role would have been reduced a bit with the additions of Keve Aluma and David N’Guessan to the frontcourt in 2020-21.

On the flip side, the grad-transfer market continues to get richer and the Hokies continue their search to get better there, especially since the program now has one open scholarship spot for next season.

Jeff Borzello was first to report on Twitter that Tech was one of a handful of schools that recently reached out to former Indiana forward Justin Smith about his availability.

Smith is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward who could certainly add some depth to the Virginia Tech rotation. He produced 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game in 2019-20 for the Hoosiers while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.

Smith isn’t the greatest 3-point shooting forward (10-for-38 in 2019-20), but he certainly is a prospect that does well in the paint as a clean-up man on the glass and as an offensive paint presence who can attack the rim.

Don’t be surprised if he finds a spot for himself in Blacksburg, where the roster has seen several adjustments since the hiring of Mike Young, who is entering his second season with the team.