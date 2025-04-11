Virginia Tech Basketball Showing Interest In Eastern Illinois Transfer Forward
Virginia Tech is one of many teams around the country that is looking to replenish their roster through the transfer portal, and the Hokies already have one big commitment from West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry. There is still more work to do and according to the portal report, Virginia Tech is showing interest in Eastern Illinois forward Blake Goodman. Goodman has played the last three years for the Panthers, but is still a relatively inexperienced player. In three seasons, Goodman has played in only ten games, but that has not stopped programs from showing interest in him. Along with the Hokies, Colorado State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Washington State are also showing interest.
Now, just because a program is reportedly showing interest in a transfer prospect, it does not mean that anything is close to being done or a commitment is coming. It is going to be something to keep an eye on however to see if he is someone that Virginia Tech wants to bring in and develop.
Goodman would be an interesting addition to the Hokies frontcourt, which could be one of the best in the ACC with Tobi Lawal and the recently signed Amani Hansberry.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8, 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech, and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/11 via 247Sports)
1. Louisville
2. Miami
3. North Carolina
4. Clemson
5. Virginia
6. Syracuse
7. Florida State
8. Cal
9. Wake Forest
10. Pitt
11. NC State
12. SMU
13. Virginia Tech
14. Boston College
Duke, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Stanford do not have a commitment in the transfer portal.