Virginia Tech MBB vs. Mount St. Mary's Live Updates: Score and Analysis

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Mount St. Mary's in its fourth game of the 2026-27 season. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry

- guard Jaylen Curry No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim

- guard Isaiah Elohim No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond

- guard Ben Hammond No. 6 - center Miles Heide

- center Miles Heide No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry