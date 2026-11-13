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Virginia Tech MBB vs. Mount St. Mary's Live Updates: Score and Analysis

Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

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Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on Mount St. Mary's in its fourth game of the 2026-27 season. Read below for a live game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  • No. 0 - guard Jaylen Curry
  • No. 2 - guard Isaiah Elohim
  • No. 3 - guard Ben Hammond
  • No. 6 - center Miles Heide
  • No. 13 - forward Amani Hansberry
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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.

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